^

Headlines

VP Sara's unauthorized stay caused House personnel to work overtime – official

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 6:40pm
VP Sara's unauthorized stay caused House personnel to work overtime â€“ official
Vice President Sara Duterte on August 20, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — House of Representatives personnel had to extend their working hours and adjust building management protocols after Vice President Sara Duterte's unannounced overnight stay at the Batasang Pambansa complex from Thursday night (November 21) until Friday morning (November 22). 

Staff had to delay the routine power shutdown during long weekends at Batasan, typically implemented at 10:30 p.m., to 12:30 a.m. "in deference to the vice president," House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms Napoleon Taas said at a press conference Friday.

This comes after Duterte flouted House rules by refusing to leave the premises after visiting her chief-of-staff, Zuleika Lopez, at the House detention center on Thursday night. 

She camped overnight inside the office of her brother, Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City), after her request to be detained alongside Lopez was denied by Rep. Joel Chua, chairperson of the House good government panel.

RELATED'Lack of respect': VP Sara defies House orders to leave, triggers lockdown

Taas himself had personally "appealed" for Duterte to vacate the premises at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. 

Duterte is still inside the complex as of writing.

"I would like to take this opportunity to address the security detail of the Vice President. If possible, please consider visiting tomorrow instead of staying here overnight. We must double our security efforts at night since this concerns the vice president," Taas said during the press conference in mixed Filipino and English.

"Last night, a lot of personnel worked overtime to ensure safety," he added.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco told Philstar.com that House staff who had to render overtime work due to Duterte's overnight stay were compensated. 

A matter of power. The routine power shutdown at the House is meant to save energy and prevent electrical fires from devices accidentally left plugged in during non-working days at the lower chamber, Taas said.

"If you will note, if you will go around Congress during Thursday, without Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we really turn off power," he said.

The House proceeded with the power shutdown. Taas said they did not receive complaints from the vice president.

Power was restored at 7:30 a.m. Friday to accommodate personnel and finance office staff who needed to work at the South Wing Annex Complex, Taas said.

While the vice president's brother has expressed in writing that he is willing to accommodate Duterte indefinitely, Chua said this would be "risky" and against House protocols. 

Securing the vice president would also require more than the usual number of personnel. "I do not know if we have enough security to guard the vice president here," Chua said in mixed English and Filipino.

"Imagine you're going to stay... And just one office will be opened. And like what [Taas] said, [the airconditioning] is centralized, that does not seem acceptable," he added.

Not the Cinderella hour. House rules also dictate that the latest a visitor can stay at the complex is at 7 p.m. 

"Our policy is that when there is a session, we allow activities until 7 p.m. because, obviously, there are a lot of people from Monday to Wednesday. However, from Thursday to the weekend, it is subject to the committee's approval, and there may be restrictions," Taas said.

Chua appealed to Duterte and her team to be more considerate of House staff.

"Huwag po sanang sasama ang loob ni VP sa ating staff, mga ordinaryong tao lang yan, sila ay nagpapatupad lamang ng kanilang tungkulin," he said.

(I hope the Vice President won’t take offense at our staff; they are just ordinary people doing their duty.)

Voluntary detention. In a letter to Chua, Duterte wrote that she wanted to be detained alongside Lopez due to her health issues and to ensure her safety and wellbeing, according to a copy sent to reporters.

Chua replied to Duterte and said he could not grant her request as the detention facility is strictly for those who have been ordered detained. 

Duterte's request to stay at the House detention center drew strong criticism from Rep. France Castro, who had cited Lopez in contempt for asking state auditors to withhold key documents related to the Office of the Vice President's confidential funds.

"The Vice President has time to visit and even spend the night at the House of Representatives, but apparently has no time to face the Committee and explain to the Filipino people how hundreds of millions in confidential funds were spent under her watch," Castro said in a statement on Friday.

"This selective appearance speaks volumes about accountability and transparency," she added. 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP confirms presence of US Task Force in Palawan

AFP confirms presence of US Task Force in Palawan

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has confirmed the existence of US Task Force Ayungin in Palawan, saying it is operating...
Headlines
fbtw
Defense chiefs of Philippines, US, Japan, Australia, South Korea hold 'historic' first meeting

Defense chiefs of Philippines, US, Japan, Australia, South Korea hold 'historic' first meeting

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Defense chiefs from the Philippines, United States, Australia, Japan and South Korea met Thursday, November 21 in their first...
Headlines
fbtw
China&rsquo;s fake fishing boats swarm West Philippine Sea &ndash; lawmaker

China’s fake fishing boats swarm West Philippine Sea – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Aside from flooding the markets with fake products, the Chinese are now swarming Philippine waters on “fake” fishing...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: OVP staff &lsquo;collateral victims&rsquo; of persecution

Sara: OVP staff ‘collateral victims’ of persecution

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said she is taking pity on the officials and personnel of the Office of the Vice President as...
Headlines
fbtw
Indonesia says clemency for Veloso up to Marcos

Indonesia says clemency for Veloso up to Marcos

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Indonesia will fully respect whatever decision President Marcos makes on the grant of clemency to Mary Jane Veloso, the overseas...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. leads groundbreaking of Meralco Terra Solar

Marcos Jr. leads groundbreaking of Meralco Terra Solar

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos led the groundbreaking yesterday of what would become the world’s largest integrated solar and battery...
Headlines
fbtw
Re-nationalization of agricultural services pushed

Re-nationalization of agricultural services pushed

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. yesterday agreed to work together for...
Headlines
fbtw
Face House, explain intel funds, Sara urged

Face House, explain intel funds, Sara urged

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
For the first time since they had a falling out, Speaker Martin Romualdez spoke openly about his estranged ally, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
OCD lauds success of 4th quarter national earthquake drill

OCD lauds success of 4th quarter national earthquake drill

19 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense lauded the execution of the fourth quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill held in Camiguin...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker vows to fight for AKAP funding

Speaker vows to fight for AKAP funding

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez vowed yesterday to fight and secure funding for the Department of Social Welfare and Development...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with