NDRRMC: 3.9 million affected by â€˜Nikaâ€™, â€˜Ofelâ€™, â€˜Pepitoâ€™

NDRRMC: 3.9 million affected by ‘Nika’, ‘Ofel’, ‘Pepito’

This handout photo released on November 17, 2024 through the courtesy of John Marshal Aquino Facebook page shows residents walking past destroyed houses in Panganiban town, Catanduanes province, after Super Typhoon Man-yi hit the province.

MANILA, Philippines —The number of people affected by back-to-back cyclones "Nika" (International name: Toraji), "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) and "Pepito" (International name: Man-Yi), is nearing 4 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday, November 22.

Prior to these three cyclones, the country was also battered by three other cyclones, "Kristine" (International name: Trami), "Leon" (International name: Kong-Rey) and "Marce" (International name: Yinxing).

The NDRRMC puts the number of people affected at 3,966,867, which translates to 1,067,656 families spread across 7,199 barangays.

Bicol had the highest number of people affected at 1,906,994. Bicol was already one of the worst regions devastated by Kristine and Leon before the arrival of the three cyclones.

Cagayan Valley had the second-highest number of people affected at 809,637. Cagayan was where Ofel made landfall. Eastern Visayas has 408,593 people affected while Central Luzon has 331,531 affected.

There are still 244,492 people being served inside evacuation centers across the country.

The NDRRMC said there are still 32 cities and municipalities under a state of calamity across the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Meanwhile, the death toll is at 12 people. Seven of them are from Cagayan Valley, three are from Central Luzon, and two are from the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The NDRRMC said that 14 people were injured and three remain missing.

Less than a week after Pepito hit, 37 areas are still flooded, while 90 roads and 40 bridges are still unpassable.

Power remains interrupted in 43 localities, and six cities and municipalities are without a steady water supply. Additionally, 24 areas are without communication.

The three latest cyclones damaged at least 43,790 houses either partially or totally.

Damage to agriculture is estimated to be P52,391,642.75, with 2,358 farmers affected and 1,805.08 metric tons of production lost.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure is estimated to cost P2,712,898,584.96.

Cyclones Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel, and Pepito made history as the highest number of consecutive storms to coexist in the Pacific during the month of November.