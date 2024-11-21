^

BAI officials suspended over 66 goats with Q fever

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2024 | 12:00am
A worker is seen busy attending to farm animals at a compound of the provincial agriculture and veterinary field office in San Quintin, Pangasinan on January 28, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Some officials of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) have been suspended over the importation of 66 goats infected with Q fever, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“The officials already served the suspension, but I need to get a clearance to be able to release their names,” said Agriculture Assistant Secretary and spokesman Arnel de Mesa.

Sixty-six goats imported from the US tested positive for Q fever on June 20.

“There will be further investigation after those who were suspended requested the creation of a panel,” De Mesa noted.

“The message of (Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.) and the entire agency is that, corresponding action from the department will be done if there is negligence or (such action) will cause a problem,” he said.

Regulatory agencies, such as the BAI, Bureau of Plant Industry and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources are expected to implement adjustments to prevent similar incidents, De Mesa said.

The outbreak of Q fever in the Philippines was already controlled and there are no more active cases, he noted.

Authorities must report new cases amid delays in reporting the Q fever outbreak in Pampanga, De Mesa said.

