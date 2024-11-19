'Nika,' 'Ofel' and 'Pepito' cause P1 billion in damages to 788 classrooms

A student and her relative air-dried notebooks and fixed their other belongings in Maria Aurora, Aurora on Nov. 18, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — A devastating trio of typhoons, "Nika," "Ofel," and "Pepito," left about 788 classrooms damaged or destroyed across the Philippines.

According to DepEd Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo, 308 classrooms will need to be rebuilt from the ground up, while another 480 require extensive repairs, costing around P1 billion.

"Umabot na po initially as to infra nang mahigit isang bilyon [pesos]," he said.

(The initial infrastructure damage has already reached over one billion pesos.)

In an interview with DZBB Super Radyo 594 on Tuesday, November 19, Escobedo said that around 4,427 school furniture and 31,319 learning resources were affected. An estimated 481 computer packages were also damaged.

The series of cyclones, including other storms that passed during the academic year, has led to significant school disruptions, resulting in the loss of over a month of classes, or 38 school days, according to Escobedo.

As 1,177 schools were used as evacuation centers, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara has instructed schools to adopt alternative modes of teaching and learning, such as the Dynamic Learning Program.

This program offers flexibility in scheduling make-up classes. Escobedo said these make-up classes will also be implemented once schools, teachers and students have recovered from the typhoon's impact.

“Kapag na-decamp na ang mga evacuee sa mga paaralan na ginawang evacuation center, magkakaroon tayo ng make up classes,” Escobedo added.

(Once the evacuees leave the schools used as evacuation centers, we will hold make-up classes.)

He explained that education should not be solely dependent on physical school buildings.

“Dapat ‘yung modality sa pagtuturo, hindi lang nakatali sa silid-aralan,” Escobedo said.

(The teaching modality should not be limited to the classroom.)

Recognizing the increasing frequency of severe weather events, he reassured that DepEd is currently studying various alternative delivery modes.

This assessment was in accordance with the DepEd memorandum released on Monday, November 18, instructing field officers to assess schools, teachers and students affected by floods and landslides.

The memorandum also instructed school officials to conduct clean-up operations and minor repairs, including replacing damaged resources, furniture and computers.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2023, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that one of his administration’s priorities is to build climate-ready and disaster-proof schools and facilities.