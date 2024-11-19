^

Headlines

'Nika,' 'Ofel' and 'Pepito' cause P1 billion in damages to 788 classrooms

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 12:53pm
'Nika,' 'Ofel' and 'Pepito' cause P1 billion in damages to 788 classrooms
A student and her relative air-dried notebooks and fixed their other belongings in Maria Aurora, Aurora on Nov. 18, 2024
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A devastating trio of typhoons, "Nika," "Ofel," and "Pepito," left about 788 classrooms damaged or destroyed across the Philippines.

According to DepEd Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo, 308 classrooms will need to be rebuilt from the ground up, while another 480 require extensive repairs, costing around P1 billion.

"Umabot na po initially as to infra nang mahigit isang bilyon [pesos]," he said.

(The initial infrastructure damage has already reached over one billion pesos.)

In an interview with DZBB Super Radyo 594 on Tuesday, November 19, Escobedo said that around 4,427 school furniture and 31,319 learning resources were affected. An estimated 481 computer packages were also damaged. 

The series of cyclones, including other storms that passed during the academic year, has led to significant school disruptions, resulting in the loss of over a month of classes, or 38 school days, according to Escobedo.

As 1,177 schools were used as evacuation centers, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara has instructed schools to adopt alternative modes of teaching and learning, such as the Dynamic Learning Program. 

This program offers flexibility in scheduling make-up classes. Escobedo said these make-up classes will also be implemented once schools, teachers and students have recovered from the typhoon's impact.

“Kapag na-decamp na ang mga evacuee sa mga paaralan na ginawang evacuation center, magkakaroon tayo ng make up classes,” Escobedo added.

(Once the evacuees leave the schools used as evacuation centers, we will hold make-up classes.)

He explained that education should not be solely dependent on physical school buildings. 

“Dapat ‘yung modality sa pagtuturo, hindi lang nakatali sa silid-aralan,” Escobedo said.

(The teaching modality should not be limited to the classroom.)

Recognizing the increasing frequency of severe weather events, he reassured that DepEd is currently studying various alternative delivery modes.

This assessment was in accordance with the DepEd memorandum released on Monday, November 18, instructing field officers to assess schools, teachers and students affected by floods and landslides.

The memorandum also instructed school officials to conduct clean-up operations and minor repairs, including replacing damaged resources, furniture and computers.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2023, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that one of his administration’s priorities is to build climate-ready and disaster-proof schools and facilities.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

NIKA

OFEL

PEPITO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P1 million reward up for info on &lsquo;Mary Grace Piattos&rsquo;

P1 million reward up for info on ‘Mary Grace Piattos’

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Administration lawmakers yesterday offered a P1-million bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification...
Headlines
fbtw
Future leaders should be guided by faith &ndash; Marcos

Future leaders should be guided by faith – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Future leaders should be guided by faith, President Marcos said, as he cited the need for a leadership culture that places...
Headlines
fbtw
International humanitarian law case vs Duterte eyed

International humanitarian law case vs Duterte eyed

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The Department of Justice, through its newly formed task force, is now investigating former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Department of Education has ordered its officials and field officers to address damage to schools and ensure learning...
Headlines
fbtw
China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea &ndash; PCG

China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea – PCG

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
China, not the Philippines, should stop its “provocations and infringements” in the West Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec amends rule on socmed account registration

Comelec amends rule on socmed account registration

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
There will be no need for private individuals to register their webpages or online platforms that they intend to use to campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US sign military intel-sharing agreement

Philippines, US sign military intel-sharing agreement

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States yesterday signed an agreement on sharing classified military information and technology,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Share blessings with typhoon victims

Marcos: Share blessings with typhoon victims

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos to share their blessings during the Christmas season with those who have been...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms roll back fuel prices

Oil firms roll back fuel prices

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Following three straight weeks of hikes, pump prices of petroleum products are poised to go down by less than P1 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P5 billion to assist Filipinos in crisis

DBM releases P5 billion to assist Filipinos in crisis

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
An additional P5 billion to support Filipinos recovering from crisis situations and natural disasters has been released by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with