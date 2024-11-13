^

Headlines

Relieved PAOCC spox slapped with slander for slapping BPO worker

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 2:22pm
Relieved PAOCC spox slapped with slander for slapping BPO worker
Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio, who has been relieved over a slapping incident, is seen in this undated photo posted on X.
Winston Casio / X (formerly Twitter); The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines —  A former employee of a Bataan-based business process outsourcing firm has filed a "slander by deed" case against Winston Casio, the relieved spokesperson of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), for allegedly slapping him during an October 31 raid.

The eight-page complaint-affidavit, filed before a Bataan prosecutor on Tuesday, November 11, details how Casio allegedly "baselessly accused, mistreated, threatened and repeatedly slapped" the complainant.

The incident, which included Casio ordering his personnel to "drag" the employee, was witnessed by hundreds of people and members of the media, the complainant argued.

"I was deeply humiliated, and my dignity and self-worth were trampled upon. I also became depressed, traumatized, and unable to sleep because of the incident. I am also fearful for my safety as well as the safety of my family," the complaint read in Filipino.

The incident was caught on camera. It then led to Casio's temporary relief from his post as PAOCC spokesperson.

In media interviews on November 5, Casio claimed the employee had disrespected the PAOCC during the raid at an alleged Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bagac, Bataan. He admitted to giving the individual a choice between facing charges or receiving a "mahinang mag-asawang sampal" (weak pair of slaps).

Casio later issued an apology: "No wrong can right another wrong; thus, I apologize for reacting as I did despite the provocation that we experienced during the raid we conducted at Central One Bataan last October 31, 2024."

Philstar.com has reached out to Casio for comment about the complaint, but he has yet to reply.

vuukle comment

PAOCC

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR

POGO

WINSTON CASIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma has been held in the...
Headlines
fbtw
With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Former Davao City police anti-vice unit chief Royina Garma, who was held by U.S. immigration officials in San Francisco California...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
A hearing by the quad committee of the House of Representatives scheduled for today and to which former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
With six tropical cyclones hitting the country in just five weeks, “typhoon fatigue” is starting to take a toll...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said yesterday detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy has completed a series of medical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House EJK probe proceeds as ex-president Duterte attends

House EJK probe proceeds as ex-president Duterte attends

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
After postponing the eleventh hearing into the drug-related extrajudicial killings on November 11, the House Quad Committee...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 11th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

LIVE: 11th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Unkept promise: Fossil fuel financing persists despite global pledge for energy transition

Unkept promise: Fossil fuel financing persists despite global pledge for energy transition

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The promised global shift from fossil fuels remains unmet as fossil fuel continues to expand in Southeast Asia with the backing...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 13 due to 'Ofel', 'Nika'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 13 due to 'Ofel', 'Nika'

7 hours ago
Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday, November 13, due to tropical cyclones...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with