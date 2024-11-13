Relieved PAOCC spox slapped with slander for slapping BPO worker

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio, who has been relieved over a slapping incident, is seen in this undated photo posted on X.

MANILA, Philippines — A former employee of a Bataan-based business process outsourcing firm has filed a "slander by deed" case against Winston Casio, the relieved spokesperson of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), for allegedly slapping him during an October 31 raid.

The eight-page complaint-affidavit, filed before a Bataan prosecutor on Tuesday, November 11, details how Casio allegedly "baselessly accused, mistreated, threatened and repeatedly slapped" the complainant.

The incident, which included Casio ordering his personnel to "drag" the employee, was witnessed by hundreds of people and members of the media, the complainant argued.

"I was deeply humiliated, and my dignity and self-worth were trampled upon. I also became depressed, traumatized, and unable to sleep because of the incident. I am also fearful for my safety as well as the safety of my family," the complaint read in Filipino.

The incident was caught on camera. It then led to Casio's temporary relief from his post as PAOCC spokesperson.

In media interviews on November 5, Casio claimed the employee had disrespected the PAOCC during the raid at an alleged Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bagac, Bataan. He admitted to giving the individual a choice between facing charges or receiving a "mahinang mag-asawang sampal" (weak pair of slaps).

Casio later issued an apology: "No wrong can right another wrong; thus, I apologize for reacting as I did despite the provocation that we experienced during the raid we conducted at Central One Bataan last October 31, 2024."

Philstar.com has reached out to Casio for comment about the complaint, but he has yet to reply.