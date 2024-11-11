^

Headlines

Kanlaon Volcano spews ash for 11 minutes

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 2:14pm
Kanlaon Volcano spews ash for 11 minutes
Kanlaon Volcano expels ash from 9:07 a.m. to 9:18 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2024 as captured by the telescopic cameras of the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory - Canlaon City.
Phivolcs / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano emitted ash on Monday morning, November 11, according to Phivolcs, marking the 20th ash event since November 1.

The volcano expelled ash for 11 minutes from 9:07 a.m. to 9:18 a.m, creating grayish plumes rising as high as 500 meters. A time-lapse was recorded using Phivolcs’ telescopic cameras at the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory – Canlaon City. 

This is the sixth consecutive day that ash events at Kanlaon Volcano were recorded. On Sunday, November 10, one of the three ash events generated a plume reaching 1,000 meters.  

State seismologists have kept Kanlaon Volcano under Alert Level 2, indicating that there is increasing unrest. On November 9, they warned that the “current activity may lead to eruptive unrest and an increase in Alert Level.” 

This followed a Phivolcs report indicating that 28 ash emission episodes occurred from October 19 to November 9. 

 

 

Volcanic earthquakes. Kanlaon Volcano has also seen an increase in seismic activity, with 170 volcanic earthquakes logged since November 1. The highest number, 31 earthquakes, occurred on November 2. 

Of the 170, a total of 88 volcanic earthquakes were observed over the past four days, from November 7 to November 10. On Sunday, 25 earthquakes were recorded.  

Sulfur dioxide flux. Meanwhile, Phivolcs has classified sulfur dioxide emissions as “voluminous,” with a rate of 3,010 tonnes per day as of November 10. 

Emissions were even higher in previous days, reaching 7,378 tonnes on November 7 and 4,701 tonnes on November 8. 

Plumes have also risen to heights of 700 to 1,000 meters in early November.

Phivolcs has prohibited entry into the 4-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and advised communities on Negros Island to take precautions against potential hazards, including sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, magmatic activity, and continuous ash emissions.

vuukle comment

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid &lsquo;Nika&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid ‘Nika’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 21 hours ago
Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, November 11, due to tropical cyclone "Nika"...
Headlines
fbtw
Nika becomes severe tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up

Nika becomes severe tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Nika has further intensified to near-typhoon category, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
China releases baselines adjacent to Panatag Shoal

China releases baselines adjacent to Panatag Shoal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Following the Philippines’ recent identification of its maritime zones, China yesterday released its own baselines and...
Headlines
fbtw
New law to create more jobs &ndash; Escudero

New law to create more jobs – Escudero

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
As President Marcos is expected to sign today a law that will lower corporate taxes and offer tax incentives to businesses,...
Headlines
fbtw
47 Senate candidates declared nuisance

47 Senate candidates declared nuisance

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared 47 senatorial aspirants as nuisance bets who may no longer be able to run...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA chief: No sugar imports until mid-2025

DA chief: No sugar imports until mid-2025

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
There will be no importation of sugar until mid-2025 as the domestic supply of both raw and refined sugar remains stable and...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte urged: Be a statesman, attend quad comm probe

Duterte urged: Be a statesman, attend quad comm probe

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Profanities notwithstanding, former president Rodrigo Duterte should show that he can be a statesman by attending this week’s...
Headlines
fbtw

Check ballooning Philippines debt – Pimentel

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III has raised concerns over the country’s rising debt, urging economic managers to closely examine the country’s actual financial situation to prevent long-term...
Headlines
fbtw

Climate agency, civil society meet ahead of COP29

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Climate Change Commission (CCC) met with civil society organizations in a consultation dialogue to strengthen the Philippines’ stance in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate won&rsquo;t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

Senate won’t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito confirmed the plans of senators not to give the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with