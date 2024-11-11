Kanlaon Volcano spews ash for 11 minutes

Kanlaon Volcano expels ash from 9:07 a.m. to 9:18 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2024 as captured by the telescopic cameras of the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory - Canlaon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano emitted ash on Monday morning, November 11, according to Phivolcs, marking the 20th ash event since November 1.

The volcano expelled ash for 11 minutes from 9:07 a.m. to 9:18 a.m, creating grayish plumes rising as high as 500 meters. A time-lapse was recorded using Phivolcs’ telescopic cameras at the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory – Canlaon City.

This is the sixth consecutive day that ash events at Kanlaon Volcano were recorded. On Sunday, November 10, one of the three ash events generated a plume reaching 1,000 meters.

State seismologists have kept Kanlaon Volcano under Alert Level 2, indicating that there is increasing unrest. On November 9, they warned that the “current activity may lead to eruptive unrest and an increase in Alert Level.”

This followed a Phivolcs report indicating that 28 ash emission episodes occurred from October 19 to November 9.

Volcanic earthquakes. Kanlaon Volcano has also seen an increase in seismic activity, with 170 volcanic earthquakes logged since November 1. The highest number, 31 earthquakes, occurred on November 2.

Of the 170, a total of 88 volcanic earthquakes were observed over the past four days, from November 7 to November 10. On Sunday, 25 earthquakes were recorded.

Sulfur dioxide flux. Meanwhile, Phivolcs has classified sulfur dioxide emissions as “voluminous,” with a rate of 3,010 tonnes per day as of November 10.

Emissions were even higher in previous days, reaching 7,378 tonnes on November 7 and 4,701 tonnes on November 8.

Plumes have also risen to heights of 700 to 1,000 meters in early November.

Phivolcs has prohibited entry into the 4-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and advised communities on Negros Island to take precautions against potential hazards, including sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, magmatic activity, and continuous ash emissions.