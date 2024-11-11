'Nika' makes landfall in Aurora; Signal no. 4 up in several Luzon areas

Typhoon Nika's approximate location as seen in this satellite-based graphic rendering as of Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Nika has made a landfall in Dilasag, Aurora and is set to move across Luzon on Monday, November 11.

Nika now has maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 180 kph.

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 in several Luzon areas:

Signal No. 4 (Typhoon-force winds)

The northernmost portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

The central and southern portions of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon, Roxas, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Gamu, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Alicia, Luna, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, San Agustin)

Kalinga

Mountain Province

The northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hungduan, Hingyon, Lagawe)

The central and southern portion of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Luba, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Tubo, Danglas, Villaviciosa, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Pilar, Malibcong, Pe, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub)

And the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, San Juan, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Santiago, San Esteban, Burgos, Santa Maria, Magsingal, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Nagbukel, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Narvacan, Quirino, Cervantes, Sigay, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, City of Candon, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Santa Cruz)

Signal No. 3 (Storm-force winds)

Luzon: The central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan)

The northern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Saguday, Maddela)

The northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde, Kasibu, Ambaguio, Bayombong)

The rest of Isabela

The southwestern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Tuguegarao City, Rizal, Piat)

The southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, the rest of Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Mankayan, Bakun)

The southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Piddig, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Bacarra, Solsona, Paoay, Currimao, Pinili, Badoc, City of Batac, Banna)

The rest of Ilocos Sur

Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds)

The northwestern and eastern portions of Cagayan (Iguig, Peñablanca, Baggao, Alcala, Amulung, Santo Niño, Gattaran, Lasam, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Lal-Lo, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga)

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Quirino

The rest of Apayao

The rest of Benguet

The rest of Ilocos Norte

La Union

The northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Sison, San Manuel, Umingan, Tayug)

The central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

The northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City)

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds)

Babuyan Islands

The rest of mainland Cagayan

The rest of Pangasinan

The rest of Aurora

The rest of Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Pampanga

Tarlac

The northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso)

Metro Manila

Rizal

The eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana, Santa Cruz, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Pila)

The northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Infanta, Sampaloc, Mauban, Real, General Nakar) including Pollilo Islands

“Regardless of the position of the center in the next several hours, it must be emphasized that hazards on land and coastal waters may still be experienced in areas outside the forecast confidence cone,” PAGASA said.

Pagasa has also warned of a possible storm surge in several low-lying areas in the localities of: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Zambales, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

Nika track. Nika is set to exit Philippine landmass through Ilocos Sur by this evening. It will then move west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by November 12.

PAGASA Forecast track for Typhoon NIka as of midday on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

“This tropical cyclone may weaken into a severe tropical storm while traversing mainland Luzon due to land interaction. A generally weakening trend may then be expected for this tropical cyclone until it becomes a remnant low over the sea near southern China,” PAGASA said.

Ofel on the way

PAGASA has also issued another cyclone advisory for a tropical depression outside the PAR, which will be named Ofel once it enters the PAR.

Ofel is set to enter the PAR by Tuesday, November 12. While it is too early to tell which areas it will hit, PAGASA said that Ofel will likely make landfall in Northern and Central Luzon on Thursday or Friday.

“This tropical cyclone is forecast to steadily intensify in the next three days and reach typhoon category on Wednesday. It may also hit land at or near its peak intensity,” PAGASA said.

Areas in Northern Luzon are at risk of heavy rainfall, severe wind and possible storm surges due to Ofel, said the state weather bureau.