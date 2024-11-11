Philippine consuls to plan help for undocumented Filipinos before Trump return

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine ambassador to the United States will meet with all Philippine consuls next month to discuss possible help for undocumented Filipinos at risk of deportation under the incoming Trump administration.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said the "planning session" with all seven Philippine consuls in December will focus on possible plans for hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who are illegally staying in the US.

The Philippine officials' meeting will occur around a month before Trump assumes office in January.

"That's one of our top priorities. All the consulates here in America – we'll be gathering in Washington, D.C. to discuss how we'll go about it," Romualdez said in an interview with Radyo DZBB on Monday, November 11.

The Philippines has consulates in Agana (Guam), Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

Romualdez said he is also waiting for the Department of Migrant Workers and Malacañang to issue a directive on how to assist Filipino immigrants at risk of deportation.

The ambassador explained that many of these Filipinos entered the US legally but became undocumented after overstaying their visas. Overall, an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 Filipino nationals could be affected by Trump's mass deportation program, he added.

The envoy advised those without a path to attaining legal status to voluntarily leave the US.

"There is often evidence that they left the country voluntarily. This helps them avoid the deportation process," he said.

He cautioned those who choose to stay to seek help from legitimate lawyers, warning against advisers who might exploit their situation with false promises of guaranteed solutions.

The ambassador said in an earlier interview that Trump will likely proceed with his mass deportation policy, based on his conversations with his campaign advisors.

“This time, it might be serious. American sentiments are stronger now. That’s why president Trump won, that’s (immigration) their main issue. There truly are too many illegal immigrants entering the US right now,” Romualdez said in Filipino.

Senate President Chiz Escudero has joined calls for the Philippine government to prepare for contingencies in case a large number of the hundreds of thousands of undocumented Filipinos are sent home.

"If Trump pushes through with his pronouncement to carry out the greatest mass deportation in US history, then how many of the estimated 300,000 vulnerable Filipinos will be in the first wave of expulsion?" he said in a statement on Sunday, November 10.

Escudero noted that even if just one percent of the 300,000 would be deported, "it would require 10 big airplanes."

Deportation of undocumented migrants was a key campaign promise for Trump, who has pledged to carry out the biggest mass deportation effort in the country if he wins the presidential elections.



Trump was elected president on November 6, defeating incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.