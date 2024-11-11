^

Headlines

Duterte urged: Be a statesman, attend quad comm probe

Delon Porcalla, Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Duterte urged: Be a statesman, attend quad comm probe
Former president Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Profanities notwithstanding, former president Rodrigo Duterte should show that he can be a statesman by attending this week’s hearing of the House of Representatives quad committee investigating purported state-sanctioned summary executions during his term, according to lawmakers.

“Please be reminded that while you still enjoy having Presidential Security Group personnel, you are now – for all intents and purposes – a civilian who no longer carries that mandate, so please, act like a statesman if you want to be respected,” House Assistant Majority Leader and Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun said.

“With all due respect Mr. fPRRD, don’t make any more excuses in not attending our hearings. Please make sure to be around on Wednesday, so that you can make true your threat to kick congressmen, as you have repeatedly warned. Be here at the quad comm hearing, and go ahead, kick us if that will make you happy. I’m very sure your supporters nationwide will also be watching on national TV or YouTube, ready to give you the loudest applause you want to hear,” Khonghun said.

His colleague in the “Young Guns” clique among administration lawmakers, House Assistant Majority Leader and La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V, also advised the former president to personally attend the hearings, just as he promised to do so after the Nov. 1 holiday, so he could indeed physically kick congressmen at his will.

“How can you kick us if you don’t physically attend the hearings? Be man enough to do it. I suppose you’re a man of your word. Don’t make empty threats. Please make no mistake: while we respect you, by no stretch of the imagination does this mean we’re afraid of you. Give us respect, too,” Ortega said.

“Don’t be afraid to face us in the quad comm. You don’t have to worry, we will give you all the reasonable amount of respect you deserve being the former president. I, for one, will make that pledge in front of you and the nation if I have to. But this respect should be reciprocal: we will not and we will never allow you to bully us in our own House – the House of the People, whom we are all representing, from the northernmost tip district to the southernmost end district across the country. You are our guest so please act like one,” he added.

Ortega also reminded Duterte that while more than 16 million Filipino voters installed him at Malacañang in 2016, this one-time mandate has expired2. 

 Quad to pay for airfare

Leaders of the quad comm investigating alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in Duterte’s brutal war on drugs have also offered to personally pay for his airfare and accommodations, including those of his entourage, to ensure his attendance at the hearings.

Lead chairman and Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, along with Representatives Dan Fernandez of Laguna, Bienvenido Abante Jr. (Manila’s sixth district) and Joseph Stephen Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list), vice chairman Romeo Acop (Antipolo’s second district), Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and Deputy Speaker and Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Suarez, vowed to chip in to remove any financial problem that Duterte may be in.

“If finances are truly an issue, we’re ready to cover his travel and accommodations ourselves. This is about the people’s right to know the truth about alleged abuses in his administration’s anti-drug operations,” Barbers, who also chairs the House committee on dangerous drugs, said.

Duterte, who led a bloody anti-drug campaign during his presidency, faces scrutiny for reported human rights abuses, including the deaths of thousands of people, many of them coming from the urban poor.

In a recent interview, the former chief executive had claimed that financial limitations prevented his attendance to the hearings.

His lawyer also said Duterte may have already said his piece at a parallel hearing conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon subcommittee, which Durterte attended for about nine hours.

‘All EJKs covered’

The government’s investigation of EJKs during anti-illegal drugs operations that will be conducted by the Department of Justice’s task force is not limited to those that occurred during the Duterte administration, according to DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez.

Vasquez said the investigation would cover all cases of EJKs classified as murder or homicide.

“All extrajudicial killings are covered. It’s not specifically focused on the Duterte administration, but the war on drugs in general,” he clarified in an interview over Teleradyo Serbisyo.

The DOJ official explained that murder and homicide cases have a prescriptive period of 20 years under Philippine law, which means that complaints must be filed within that period.

The investigation will also include cold cases, according to Vasquez.

Given this, he said there is a need for cooperation among law enforcement agencies to “harmonize” their records and establish a clear count of EJKs.

The investigation into EJKs during the drug war was pursuant to Department Order (DO) 778 issued by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who ordered the creation of the task force.

Remulla issued the order in response to revelations during the hearings conducted by the House quad comm, which has been looking into the EJKs committed during the Duterte administration’s drug war.

Chaired by a senior assistant state prosecutor and co-chaired by a regional prosecutor, the task force includes nine members from the National Prosecution Service, with support from the National Bureau of Investigation.

The task force is ordered to conduct investigations, build cases and, if warranted, file charges against perpetrators involved in the killings.

It is also instructed to coordinate with the House quad comm and the Senate Blue Ribbon committee in their respective inquiries into the drug war.

The task force has been directed to submit a report to Remulla not later than 60 days from the issuance of DO 778.

vuukle comment

LAWMAKERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Tropical storm Nika could intensify into a severe tropical storm as it was forecast to make landfall and tread Luzon tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
Procurement violations don't automatically lead to graft conviction, says SC

Procurement violations don't automatically lead to graft conviction, says SC

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
According to the court, while some procurement procedures may have been bypassed, there was no evidence of bad faith or favoritism...
Headlines
fbtw

Barge disasters prompt calls to shift away from fossil fuels

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Environmental group Center for Energy, Ecology and Development on Friday asked the government to hasten the country’s transition away from fossil fuels and to strengthen measures to protect marine and coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 3 days ago
Describing himself as a law-abiding public servant, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian broke his silence yesterday about the involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm offers to cover Rodrigo Duterte&rsquo;s travel for EJK probe attendance

Quad comm offers to cover Rodrigo Duterte’s travel for EJK probe attendance

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives’ Quad Committee, which is investigating alleged extrajudicial killings during...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Climate agency, civil society meet ahead of COP29

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Climate Change Commission (CCC) met with civil society organizations in a consultation dialogue to strengthen the Philippines’ stance in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate won&rsquo;t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

Senate won’t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito confirmed the plans of senators not to give the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor leaders to President Marcos: Reconsider ICC withdrawal

Labor leaders to President Marcos: Reconsider ICC withdrawal

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Labor leaders have joined the call for President Marcos to reconsider the Philippines’ withdrawal from the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation still most urgent concern of Pinoys &ndash; OCTA

Inflation still most urgent concern of Pinoys – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Controlling the increase in prices of basic goods and services remains the most urgent concern of Filipinos, a recent survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with