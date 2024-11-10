Quad comm offers to cover Rodrigo Duterteâ€™s travel for EJK probe attendance

Quad comm offers to cover Rodrigo Duterte’s travel for EJK probe attendance

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is a no show at the House Quad Committee's tenth public hearing on the war on drugs on Nov. 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Leaders of the House of Representatives’ Quad Committee, which is investigating alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, have offered to cover his travel and accommodation expenses to ensure his attendance at future hearings.

This move follows Duterte's absence at the panel’s October 22 and November 7 hearings, where he cited doubts about the committee’s integrity. He argued that his previous statements in the Senate inquiry were sufficient for the probe.

In a statement on Sunday, November 10, lawmakers said the offer was extended to “eliminate any financial obstacles that Duterte mentioned as reasons for not attending the November 7 hearing.”

“If finances are truly an issue, we’re ready to cover his travel and accommodations ourselves. This is about the people’s right to know the truth about alleged abuses in his administration’s anti-drug operations,” said Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Barbers, who also chairs the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs.

Quad Comm co-chairs Reps. Dan Fernandez, Bienvenido Abante Jr., Joseph Stephen Paduano, along with vice-chair Romeo Acop, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and Deputy Speaker David Suarez, pledged to personally fund the airfare and accommodations for Duterte and his entourage.

Expressing frustration, Paduano said Duterte appears to be avoiding accountability. “Naglolokohan tayo dito… natatakot siya na pumunta dito?” he said, referring to a letter from Duterte’s lawyer, Martin Delgra III, which cited health reasons for his absence.

(We’re just fooling ourselves here… is he afraid to come here?)

Abante added, “We’re even willing to ‘chip in’ if it means he can no longer avoid the inquiry. The victims’ families deserve the truth.”

During the Senate EJK probe, Duterte admitted the existence of a death squad during his tenure as Davao City mayor.

The government’s drug war operations have recorded around 6,000 deaths. However, international human rights groups estimate fatalities as high as 30,000, mostly involving small-time drug users and pushers.