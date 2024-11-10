^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 4:00pm
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Tropical storm Nika could intensify into a severe tropical storm as it was forecast to make landfall and tread Luzon tomorrow,...
Headlines
Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Describing himself as a law-abiding public servant, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian broke his silence yesterday about the involvement...
Headlines
Barge disasters prompt calls to shift away from fossil fuels

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Environmental group Center for Energy, Ecology and Development on Friday asked the government to hasten the country’s transition away from fossil fuels and to strengthen measures to protect marine and coastal...
Headlines
New Philippines maritime laws get US backing, anger China

New Philippines maritime laws get US backing, anger China

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The United States has lauded the Philippines’ enactment of the Maritime Zones Act that seeks to further buttress the...
Headlines
Canada on high alert for migrants fleeing US

Canada on high alert for migrants fleeing US

16 hours ago
Canadian authorities said Friday they’re on “high alert,” with all eyes on the US border as the country...
Headlines
1,000-meter-tall plume emitted by Kanlaon Volcano &mdash; Phivolcs

1,000-meter-tall plume emitted by Kanlaon Volcano — Phivolcs

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
A plume rising 1,000 meters, accompanied by occasional ash, was emitted by Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, the Philippine...
Headlines
Signal No. 2 raised as 'Nika' develops into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 2 raised as 'Nika' develops into severe tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 8 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 2 over two areas in Luzon as Nika (international name: Toraji) has intensified...
Headlines
Quad comm still hopeful of Duterte attendance

Quad comm still hopeful of Duterte attendance

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives remains hopeful former president Rodrigo Duterte will change his mind and...
Headlines
Comelec pushes for &lsquo;zero failure&rsquo; in 2025 elections

Comelec pushes for ‘zero failure’ in 2025 elections

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will push for “zero failure” in the May 2025 national, local and Bangsamoro...
Headlines
