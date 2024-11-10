1,000-meter-tall plume emitted by Kanlaon Volcano â€” Phivolcs

^

1,000-meter-tall plume emitted by Kanlaon Volcano — Phivolcs

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 10:00am
1,000-meter-tall plume emitted by Kanlaon Volcano — Phivolcs
Kanlaon Volcano as captured by the Canlaon City Observation Station’s IP camera on Nov. 10, 2024.
Phivolcs / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A plume rising 1,000 meters, accompanied by occasional ash, was emitted by Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Sunday, November 10.

According to Phivolcs, the volcano is currently at Alert Level 2, with 11 recorded volcanic earthquakes and swelling observed at its surface.

As of Saturday, November 9, Kanlaon Volcano has emitted 3,927 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux.

The plume, carrying occasional ash, drifted southwest due to prevailing winds, affecting nearby areas.

Phivolcs observed Kanlaon releasing volcanic ash and gas emissions on Saturday morning.

Since October 19, the volcano has shown signs of degassing, with occasional weak ash emissions from its summit crater.

Access to the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano, as well as flying aircraft nearby, is strictly prohibited.

Phivolcs has also warned that sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions may occur.

