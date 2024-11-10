DICT warns of rampant Yuletide text scams

According to Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy, there is a new scheme for text scamming wherein people are asked to click on legitimate-looking links.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has warned the public against rampant text scams, especially this coming Christmas season.

According to Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy, there is a new scheme for text scamming wherein people are asked to click on legitimate-looking links.

“There are vehicles going around with equipment that can capture cell phone numbers in an area. Once they get the numbers, they will then spread these (scam text) messages,” he said in Filipino in an interview with GMA.

Uy noted the public should not fall for these legitimate-looking links or their personal information can be captured by scammers once they click the links.

He warned the public that text scamming is expected to be more rampant this Christmas season, so there is a need for everyone to be vigilant.

The official assured the public that the DICT is now coordinating with banks, telecommunication companies and e-wallet providers to address this new scheme.

“We should be extra careful, especially now that Christmas is near. Always be suspicious, especially with unsolicited messages,” he added.

E-wallet platforms GCash and Maya are already aware of the fraudulent activity and are doing their part to curb the scam by issuing advisories for their customers, according to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

Meanwhile, more Filipinos have reported falling victim to cybercrimes as these reached a record high, according to the third quarter survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted from Sept. 14 to 23, found that 7.2 percent of the respondents have a household member victimized by a cybercrime in the past six months.

It was significantly higher than the 2.4 percent and 3.7 percent obtained in similar surveys conducted in March and June this year, respectively.

SWS first measured cybercrime victimization such as online scam, hacking or cyberbullying in June 2023. The average last year was 3.1 percent.

Based on the latest survey results, cybercrime victimization was highest among respondents in Metro Manila at 12.3 percent, followed by those in the Visayas at 7.7 percent, rest of Luzon at 6.3 percent and Mindanao at 5.7 percent.

The survey also found that more Filipinos have reported having a family member falling victim to property and other common crimes.

From 3.5 percent in June, the number of respondents who said that a family member became a victim of property crime increased to 5.5 percent in September.

Property crimes included in the SWS poll were pickpocketing or street robbery, burglary or break-ins and carjacking.

Meanwhile, those who had a family member falling victim to other common crimes such as physical violence increased from 3.8 percent to 6.1 percent.

Citing police reports, the Marcos administration disputed claims that crimes have increased compared to the previous administration.

Based on the SWS polling data, crime victimization during the same period under the Duterte administration was largely similar. It was 5.6 percent for property crimes and 6.1 percent for other common crimes in September 2018.

SWS said victimization by common crimes reported in the surveys is much higher than the number of crimes reported to the police.

The survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8 percent. — Janvic Mateo