House to pass 4 priority bills

MANILA, Philippines — Congress resumes session today, with the House of Representatives aiming to pass four priority measures of President Marcos.

Most of the priority bills listed in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) have already been approved by the House.

The Budget Modernization Bill and National Defense Bill are among the remaining measures in the LEDAC priority list.

Amendments to the Agrarian Reform Law and Foreign Investors’ Long-Term Lease are set for approval.

Before Congress’ Sept. 27 break, the House passed on third and final reading the P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025. The Senate has yet to deliberate on several other agencies’ proposed allocations.

The annual General Appropriations Bill will undergo finishing touches, ironing out budget differences and settling conflicting versions when the bicameral conference committee among senators and congressmen convenes before the Christmas break.

Ratification of the proposed 2025 budget is on top of the House agenda for the remainder of its session this year, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said.

The House expects the Senate to pass the budget proposal soon, Dalipe said, allowing the two chambers to task a bicameral conference committee with producing a common version of the outlay.

“We hope to ratify the bicam report before our Dec. 20 Christmas break. There is enough time to approve the final version of the budget,” he noted.

“As in the past, the spending program for the coming year will be in place before the current fiscal year is over to ensure continuity of spending and seamless implementation of activities and programs,” said Dalipe, chair of the House committee on rules and stalwart of the ruling Lakas-CMD party.

Lawmakers filed their candidacies last month for the May 2025 midterm elections.

LEDAC measures

The House has approved on third and final reading 26 of 28 priority bills in the LEDAC list targeted for approval by the end of the current 19th Congress’ term on June 30, 2025, Dalipe said.

President Marcos has signed into law the amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 12009), Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act (RA 12010), amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act (RA 12022), VAT on Digital Transactions (RA 12023), Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act (RA 12024) and Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Program (RA 12028).

Transmitted to the President for his signature are the CREATE MORE Bill, Philippine Maritime Zones Act, Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill and Enterprise-Based Education and Training Program Bill.

The House has processed 4,504 measures, or a daily average of 27, since the start of the 19th Congress up to the last recess comprising 166 session days, Dalipe noted.

Of those measures, 103 have been enacted into law, he said.