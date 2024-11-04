^

Headlines

House to pass 4 priority bills

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2024 | 12:00am
House to pass 4 priority bills
The House of Representatives's north gate is heavily guarded on July 20, 2024.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Congress resumes session today, with the House of Representatives aiming to pass four priority measures of President Marcos.

Most of the priority bills listed in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) have already been approved by the House.

The Budget Modernization Bill and National Defense Bill are among the remaining measures in the LEDAC priority list.

Amendments to the Agrarian Reform Law and Foreign Investors’ Long-Term Lease are set for approval.

Before Congress’ Sept. 27 break, the House passed on third and final reading the P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025. The Senate has yet to deliberate on several other agencies’ proposed allocations.

The annual General Appropriations Bill will undergo finishing touches, ironing out budget differences and settling conflicting versions when the bicameral conference committee among senators and congressmen convenes before the Christmas break.

Ratification of the proposed 2025 budget is on top of the House agenda for the remainder of its session this year, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said.

The House expects the Senate to pass the budget proposal soon, Dalipe said, allowing the two chambers to task a bicameral conference committee with producing a common version of the outlay.

“We hope to ratify the bicam report before our Dec. 20 Christmas break. There is enough time to approve the final version of the budget,” he noted.

“As in the past, the spending program for the coming year will be in place before the current fiscal year is over to ensure continuity of spending and seamless implementation of activities and programs,” said Dalipe, chair of the House committee on rules and stalwart of the ruling Lakas-CMD party.

Lawmakers filed their candidacies last month for the May 2025 midterm elections.

LEDAC measures

The House has approved on third and final reading 26 of 28 priority bills in the LEDAC list targeted for approval by the end of the current 19th Congress’ term on June 30, 2025, Dalipe said.

President Marcos has signed into law the amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 12009), Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act (RA 12010), amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act (RA 12022), VAT on Digital Transactions (RA 12023), Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act (RA 12024) and Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Program (RA 12028).

Transmitted to the President for his signature are the CREATE MORE Bill, Philippine Maritime Zones Act, Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill and Enterprise-Based Education and Training Program Bill.

The House has processed 4,504 measures, or a daily average of 27, since the start of the 19th Congress up to the last recess comprising 166 session days, Dalipe noted.

Of those measures, 103 have been enacted into law, he said.

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Women trafficked for illegal surrogacy repatriated &mdash; Immigration

Women trafficked for illegal surrogacy repatriated — Immigration

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
According to the bureau, the women are aged 20 to 35 years old and have been lured into surrogacy schemes overseas.
Headlines
fbtw
Over 8.6 million affected by &lsquo;Kristine,&rsquo; &lsquo;Leon&rsquo; &mdash; NDRRMC

Over 8.6 million affected by ‘Kristine,’ ‘Leon’ — NDRRMC

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
More than 8.6 million people, or 2,200,731 have been affected by tropical cyclones Kristine (international name: Trami)...
Headlines
fbtw

Bong Go continues feeding initiatives

1 day ago
Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, has continued his feeding initiatives in hospitals and Malasakit Centers to address the broader needs of Filipino families, especially to support...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF: Aircraft landing incident in Batanes under investigation

PAF: Aircraft landing incident in Batanes under investigation

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Air Force is investigating a mishap on a landing incident involving one of its C-295 transport aircraft after...
Headlines
fbtw
PAOCC disowns raid on POGO hub in Manila

PAOCC disowns raid on POGO hub in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission distanced itself from a raid at a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Laws creating 11 new court branches signed

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has signed 11 laws creating additional court branches nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to tackle postponement of BARMM elections

Senate to tackle postponement of BARMM elections

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Even as the Senate is geared to deliberate on the proposed 2025 national budget upon the resumption of session today, Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
DA urged to implement price control on fish

DA urged to implement price control on fish

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A fishers’ group has asked the Department of Agriculture (DA) to implement a price control amid the spike in the retail...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;31,000 to take science high school exam&rsquo;

‘31,000 to take science high school exam’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The National Competitive Examination (NCE) of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Science High School System...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with