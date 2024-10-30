Comelec uploads COCs, CONAs on website for 2025 midterm polls

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has posted on its website the certificate of candidacies for 183 senatorial aspirants and the certificates of acceptance of nomination for 156 party-list groups on Wednesday, October 30.

This is a first for the poll body as it has not published in previous elections the COCs and CONAs submitted by aspirants.

Although the scanned documents are partially redacted, the following information about individuals vying for congressional seats is accessible:

Full name

Nickname

Sex

Age

Birthday

Birthplace

Civil status

Spouse’s name

Profession or occupation

Political party or coalition

Residence (only province, city, barangay)

Period of residence in the Philippines

Name to appear on Official Ballot

Additional information includes their voter registration status and past offenses that could result in perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Cases filed against them with a ruling are also listed in the COC, but under the discretion of candidates.

Some aspirants, however, did not include present and past cases.

This information is also not included in the documents of party-list nominees under each CONA.

The COCs and CONAs of aspirants can be accessed here by simply clicking on the aspirant's or party-list's name on the Comelec website.

The filing of COCs and CONAs took place from October 1 to October 8 for the 2025 midterm elections.