^

Headlines

Comelec uploads COCs, CONAs on website for 2025 midterm polls

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 8:36pm
Comelec uploads COCs, CONAs on website for 2025 midterm polls
File photo shows certificate of candidacy.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has posted on its website the certificate of candidacies for 183 senatorial aspirants and the certificates of acceptance of nomination for 156 party-list groups on Wednesday, October 30.  

This is a first for the poll body as it has not published in previous elections the COCs and CONAs submitted by aspirants. 

Although the scanned documents are partially redacted, the following information about individuals vying for congressional seats is accessible:

  • Full name
  • Nickname
  • Sex
  • Age
  • Birthday
  • Birthplace
  • Civil status
  • Spouse’s name
  • Profession or occupation
  • Political party or coalition
  • Residence (only province, city, barangay)
  • Period of residence in the Philippines
  • Name to appear on Official Ballot

Additional information includes their voter registration status and past offenses that could result in perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Cases filed against them with a ruling are also listed in the COC, but under the discretion of candidates.

Some aspirants, however, did not include present and past cases.

This information is also not included in the documents of party-list nominees under each CONA.

The COCs and CONAs of aspirants can be accessed here by simply clicking on the aspirant's or party-list's name on the Comelec website.

The filing of COCs and CONAs took place from October 1 to October 8 for the 2025 midterm elections.

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ, ICC urged to use Duterte statements

DOJ, ICC urged to use Duterte statements

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 22 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged the Department of Justice and the International Criminal Court to use former president...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: More crimes during Duterte administration

PNP: More crimes during Duterte administration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Contrary to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that crimes in the Marcos administration are on the rise, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR task force looking into drug war testimonies

CHR task force looking into drug war testimonies

By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
The task force created by the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the previous administration’s deadly campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo&rsquo;s family&rsquo;

‘Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo’s family’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 days ago
The family and siblings of Olympian medalist Carlos Yulo will have a festive Christmas season.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-senator hits Duterte over Senate 'invasion', defends Hontiveros

Ex-senator hits Duterte over Senate 'invasion', defends Hontiveros

8 hours ago
Former Sen. Panfilo Lacson has criticized what he perceived as a disrespectful takeover of the Senate hearing into the previous...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 4 hoisted as Super Typhoon Leon nears Batanes

Signal No. 4 hoisted as Super Typhoon Leon nears Batanes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over Batanes as Super Typhoon Leon approaches the province on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'

Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
In the wake of Severe Tropical Storm 'Kristine' (international name: Trami), Metro Manila markets are seeing a surge in retail...
Headlines
fbtw
Global summit in Manila bares gaps in women's role in peace processes

Global summit in Manila bares gaps in women's role in peace processes

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
As the Philippines struggles to advance peace negotiations with communist groups, a high-level meeting in Manila on Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on October 30 due to 'Leon'

LIST: Flights canceled on October 30 due to 'Leon'

11 hours ago
A number of domestic flights were canceled on Wednesday, October 30, due to the inclement weather caused by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with