^

Headlines

Signal No. 4 raised over Batanes as 'Leon' approaches

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 5:53pm
Signal No. 4 raised over Batanes as 'Leon' approaches
Super Typhoon Leon moves closer to Batanes on Oct. 30, 2024 as located in this satellite-based rendering from weather bureau PAGASA.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines  — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal  No. 4 over Batanes as Super Typhoon Leon closes in on the province on Wednesday, October 30.

Leon has maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 230 kph. The super typhoon is moving northwestward at 20 kph. 

“Leon will be closest to Batanes from late evening today to tomorrow morning. A landfall in Batanes is also not ruled out,” Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. bulletin. 

Pahasa has hoisted warning signals over the following areas"

Signal No. 4

  • Luzon: Batanes 

Signal No. 3

  • Luzon: The eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Calayan Is.,), and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Signal No. 2

  • Luzon: The rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Mallig, Maconacon, Gamu, Burgos, Roxas, San Mariano, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Naguilian, Benito Soliven), Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 1

  • Luzon: The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz)

Pagasa said it is possible that Signal No. 5 will also be raised.

A gale warning remains raised in the seaboards of Northern Luzon, as well as the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.  

Leon’s winds are also expected to bring gusty conditions in several areas outside places under a TCWS, including Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, most of Visayas, and Dinagat Islands. 

 

vuukle comment

LEON

LEONPH

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ, ICC urged to use Duterte statements

DOJ, ICC urged to use Duterte statements

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged the Department of Justice and the International Criminal Court to use former president...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: More crimes during Duterte administration

PNP: More crimes during Duterte administration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Contrary to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that crimes in the Marcos administration are on the rise, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone &lsquo;Leon&rsquo; intensifies into a super typhoon

Cyclone ‘Leon’ intensifies into a super typhoon

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Tropical cyclone "Leon" has intensified into a super typhoon midday on Wednesday, October 30 as it passes through the northeast...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo&rsquo;s family&rsquo;

‘Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo’s family’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 days ago
The family and siblings of Olympian medalist Carlos Yulo will have a festive Christmas season.
Headlines
fbtw
CHR task force looking into drug war testimonies

CHR task force looking into drug war testimonies

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The task force created by the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the previous administration’s deadly campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: Flights canceled on October 30 due to 'Leon'

LIST: Flights canceled on October 30 due to 'Leon'

8 hours ago
A number of domestic flights were canceled on Wednesday, October 30, due to the inclement weather caused by...
Headlines
fbtw
'Kristine,' 'Leon' death toll rises to 145 &ndash; NDRRMC

'Kristine,' 'Leon' death toll rises to 145 – NDRRMC

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
At least 145 people have reportedly died due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Typhoon Leon, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon Volcano records 20 earthquakes, remains under Alert Level 2

Kanlaon Volcano records 20 earthquakes, remains under Alert Level 2

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Twenty volcanic earthquakes were detected at Kanlaon Volcano on Tuesday, October 29, Phivolcs reported. 
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Leon", the twelfth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year....
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Signal No. 3 has been raised over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon Leon continued to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with