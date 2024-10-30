Signal No. 4 raised over Batanes as 'Leon' approaches

Super Typhoon Leon moves closer to Batanes on Oct. 30, 2024 as located in this satellite-based rendering from weather bureau PAGASA.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 over Batanes as Super Typhoon Leon closes in on the province on Wednesday, October 30.

Leon has maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 230 kph. The super typhoon is moving northwestward at 20 kph.

“Leon will be closest to Batanes from late evening today to tomorrow morning. A landfall in Batanes is also not ruled out,” Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Pahasa has hoisted warning signals over the following areas"

Signal No. 4

Luzon: Batanes

Signal No. 3

Luzon: The eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Calayan Is.,), and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Signal No. 2

Luzon: The rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Mallig, Maconacon, Gamu, Burgos, Roxas, San Mariano, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Naguilian, Benito Soliven), Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 1

Luzon: The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz)

Pagasa said it is possible that Signal No. 5 will also be raised.

A gale warning remains raised in the seaboards of Northern Luzon, as well as the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Leon’s winds are also expected to bring gusty conditions in several areas outside places under a TCWS, including Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, most of Visayas, and Dinagat Islands.