Comelec files misrepresentation case vs Alice Guo over 2022 mayoral bid.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, October 29, has formally filed a material misrepresentation complaint against former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo.

Comelec’s law department, along with election officers in Region III, filed the case against the dismissed mayor in a regional trial court in Tarlac City.

According to the complaint sent to reporters, Guo, who is allegedly known as Guo Hua Ping, is accused of violating Section 74 of the Omnibus Election Code by filing her certificate of candidacy for mayor in the 2022 elections despite being a Chinese citizen and a resident of China.

Last week, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia announced the poll body will proceed with filing charges against the former mayor after her camp did not submit a motion for reconsideration in response to an earlier resolution.

In the resolution released in August, the poll body concurred with the law department's recommendation to bring charges against Guo for violating Section 74 of the Omnibus Election Code in relation to Section 262.

Section 74 of the code states that a candidate must use their baptized name or, if not baptized, the name registered with the local civil registrar, unless they have legally changed their name through a court-approved process.

Garcia also expects the court to issue a warrant of arrest against Guo.

“Since this is a criminal case, we expect the Court to issue the corresponding warrant of arrest immediately,” Garcia said.

In a message to Philstar.com, Garcia explained that the court might issue a warrant for arrest, but it will not be served since the dismissed mayor is already detained at the Pasig City jail.

The Department of Foreign Affairs canceled Guo's Philippine passport on October 4 after discovering that her biometrics matched those of Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping in the National Bureau of Investigation's records.

Since the advent of the controversy surrounding the Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Bamban, Tarlac, in March, Guo’s legitimate identity has been called into question due to inconsistencies in her records.

On October 8, an Al Jazeera documentary revealed the dismissed mayor is an alleged agent of the Chinese government.

Guo was dismissed by the Ombudsman as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac in August due to her “willful intent on her part to violate the law or disregard established rules” for the allowance of the operation of the two POGO hubs in her locality.

She is also facing for graft, qualified human trafficking, money laundering and tax evasion for her alleged involvement in the unlawful activities of the POGOs in Bamban.