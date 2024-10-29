^

Headlines

DOF vows to cooperate with SC TRO on Philhealth funds transfer

Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 6:11pm
DOF vows to cooperate with SC TRO on Philhealth funds transfer
A man tries to access the login page of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in Manila on October 9, 2023. The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) urges the public to be vigilant and take precautionary measures against fraudulent activities in light of the September 22 ransomware attack.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Ralph Recto vowed full cooperation with the Supreme Court after the latter issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the transfer of Philhealth funds. 

The Department of Finance (DOF) previously ordered Philhealth to transfer P89.9 billion worth of idle funds back to the national coffers, a move that garnered criticism from different medical groups and lawmakers. 

“We give our full cooperation to the Supreme Court as we look forward to the opportunity to shed light on the issues presented during the oral arguments. With this honorable platform, we trust that all issues will be addressed once and for all,” Recto said in a statement. 

However, Recto reiterated that the transfer order was legal. 

In the 2024 General Appropriations Act, there is a provision that allows the DOF to reallocate idle funds for other uses. Lawmakers were surprised to find the provision, which appeared to be made in the Bicameral conference between the Senate and the House of Representatives. 

“We reiterate that before proceeding with the utilization of GOCC (government-owned and controlled corporations) idle funds, our agency exercised due diligence and consulted extensively with the government’s legal experts. These include the Governance Commission for GOCCs, the Government Corporate Counsel, and the Commission on Audit. These efforts were undertaken to ensure full compliance with our laws,” Recto said.

Recto said that before the transfer order was made, the DOF had already consulted all of its legal experts. 

The DOF said it has favorable legal opinions of the matter.
The Philhealth transfer is divided into four trenches, with three of them already finished. The final payment worth P29.9 billion was scheduled for November.   

 

vuukle comment

PHILHEALTH

RALPH RECTO

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-city police chief claims lawmakers pressured him to confirm drug war reward system

Ex-city police chief claims lawmakers pressured him to confirm drug war reward system

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
A former city police chief has accused Rep. Dan Fernandez (Lone District, Sta. Rosa, Laguna) of pressuring him to confirm...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is safer and the people are more secure than ever under President Marcos, Malacañang asserted yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte admits death squad

Duterte admits death squad

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
In an expletive-laced defense of his bloody war on drugs, former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday admitted having organized...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo&rsquo;s family&rsquo;

‘Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo’s family’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
The family and siblings of Olympian medalist Carlos Yulo will have a festive Christmas season.
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon is expected to bring stormy weather during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rodrigo Duterte is liable for crimes against humanity over drug war killings &mdash; House leaders

Rodrigo Duterte is liable for crimes against humanity over drug war killings — House leaders

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 hour ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte's admission of “shortcomings” in his war on drugs further underscores his liability...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero wonders: What does Duterte&rsquo;s responsibility over the drug war look like?

Escudero wonders: What does Duterte’s responsibility over the drug war look like?

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte claimed full responsibility for the drug war, but what would accountability look like?
Headlines
fbtw
What you need to know: The who&rsquo;s who and what&rsquo;s what of POGOs

What you need to know: The who’s who and what’s what of POGOs

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
While POGOs were legal prior to their ban in July 2024, they became synonymous with criminal activities. Evidence from POGO...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicol courts suspend work for personnel, judges' well-being

Bicol courts suspend work for personnel, judges' well-being

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Several courts in Bicol Region have suspended work from October 28 to 31 for the “well-being” of its personnel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with