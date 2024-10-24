^

Walang Pasok: Gov’t work, classes suspended in Luzon on October 25 due to ‘Kristine’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 8:31pm
Rescue operations are underway in heavily flooded barangays in Naga City after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Kristine, Oct. 23.
MANILA, Philippines — Government work and classes on all levels are suspended in Luzon on Friday, October 25, due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, Malacañang announced on Thursday.

Kristine has cut a violent path across Northern Luzon, triggering heavy rains and widespread flooding. The Office of Civil Defense has so far recorded at least 10, but local responders have differing tallies which will still be validated by the national government. 

“Due to the raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in most areas of Luzon in view of the persistent intense rainfall and strong winds brought about by Severe Tropical Storm ‘Kristine,’ to further aid in the rescue, relief, and recovery efforts of the government, and upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Luzon are hereby suspended on 25 October 2024,” the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) said in a statement. 

The OES said that frontline government services will continue, especially those that are involved in disaster response. 

Suspensions in affected areas outside of Luzon are up to local executives, the OES said.

It added that suspension of work in private companies will be decided by the employer.

In a separate statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government is intensifying disaster response in areas affected by Kristine, particularly in the Bicol Region.

“Our priority there is to mitigate the damage it may cause, evacuate those living in hazardous areas, and to preposition necessary goods and personnel to ensure the continuous availability of essential supplies once the Typhoon arrives,” Marcos said. 

The president said that the national government was working to reallocate resources to areas in need so that conditions could begin to normalize again. 

“We direct all agencies and offices of the government, as well as our partners in the private and non-government sector, to pitch in, strengthen and reinforce the bulwark which we have built against this raging tempest,” he said. 

Kristine is on its way out of the Philippine area of responsibility but the state weather bureau said that there are also two low-pressure areas hovering around the country.

