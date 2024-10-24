^

Increased rockfall events at Mayon Volcano amid ‘Kristine’

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024
Increased rockfall events at Mayon Volcano amid 'Kristine'
A resident of Albay wowed netizens after capturing the intricate details of the Mayon Volcano on March 3, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 36 rockfall events occurred at Mayon Volcano over the past two days before Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami) made landfall in the Philippines, according to Phivolcs.

In a bulletin on Thursday, October 24, Phivolcs reported that eight rockfall events were recorded on Wednesday, which state seismologists also considered as landslides or avalanches.

On Tuesday, October 22, the number of rockfall events exceeded or more than tripled that of Wednesday, reaching 28. 

In the days leading up to the arrival of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in the Philippines, rockfall events were minimal, with Phivolcs logging none to one event per day.

There were also a total of six volcanic earthquakes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to data collected on Monday, October 21, Mayon Volcano currently emits sulfur dioxide at a rate of 1,064 tonnes per day.

Lahar flow

Phivolcs issued an advisory on Tuesday morning warning of the potential for non-eruption lahars and sediment-laden streamflows as Kristine brings heavy rains. 

It advised residents in the following areas of Albay to exercise vigilance and readiness, as the lahars may induce landslides: Miisi, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matanag, Bonga, Buyuan, Basud and Bulawan Channels.

Later that night in Albay province, lahars up to 1 meter high were observed engulfing vehicles to half their size in Barangay Masarawag, Guinobatan.

In response, the Philippine Red Cross deployed 143 volunteers from its Albay Chapter to assist the local government of Guinobatan with clearing operations expected to last two to three days.

According to the PRC's assessment, no evacuees or casualties were reported, but 21 families were affected. Some roads were rendered impassable, and mud entered homes.

Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol confirmed in an interview with state media PTV the lahar flows in Guinobatan, Albay. He also said that due to the Mayon Volcano, streamflow seismometers have picked up lahar signals in Barangay Anoling, Camalig.   

In light of the lahar formations in Albay, environmental group Kalikasan said that “it is not merely coincidence” that flood-prone areas are located near quarrying sites.

“The extractives-driven destruction of vital watersheds, coupled with poor disaster preparedness and response and deficient flood control projects, make these massive flooding events man-made disasters.” the group said in a statement. 

Kalikasan urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Albay local government unit (LGU) to take concrete steps to hold quarrying companies accountable for their environmental damages.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, the state weather bureau PAGASA has placed the province of Albay under Wind Signal No. 1.

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine is expected to slightly weaken as it moves toward Northern Luzon due to land interaction and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, October 25.

