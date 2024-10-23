^

Walang Pasok: Gov't work, classes suspended across Luzon due to ‘Kristine'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 9:56pm
Graphic based on a satellite rendering showing the approximate location of tropical cyclone "Kristine" as of Wednesday evening, Oct. 23, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has suspended government work and classes at all levels in Luzon on October 24 due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

In a statement, the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recommended the suspension due to the heavy rainfall brought by Kristine.

“To aid in the rescue and relief operations of the government, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Luzon are hereby suspended on 24 October 2024,” the OES said.

However, government services delivering essential services will continue to operate, and agencies involved in disaster and calamity response will remain on duty.

For areas outside of Luzon, the suspension of work and classes may be decided by local executives.

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” the OES added.

Forecast track

Kristine is expected to make landfall in Isabela tonight or early tomorrow, October 24, and may traverse Northern Luzon, emerging from Ilocos by tomorrow afternoon.

While Kristine has yet to make landfall, it has already brought heavy rains across the country.

Forecast track of tropical cyclone Kristine as of Wednesday evening, Oct. 23, 2024.
PAGASA

In Pagasa’s 8 p.m. weather bulletin, Kristine was reported to be nearing the coasts of Isabela, approximately 150 kilometers east of Echague.

A Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) has been hoisted over several provinces and areas:

Warning signals

Signal No. 3

  • Isabela, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao  
  • Central portions of Abra (Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney, Tubo, Luba, Manabo, Bucay, Villaviciosa, Pilar, San Isidro, Peñarrubia)  
  • Benguet, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya  
  • Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)  
  • Northern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan)  
  • Pangasinan, La Union  
  • Central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

Signal No. 2

  • Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur  
  • Apayao, the rest of Abra  
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands  
  • The rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija  
  • Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila  
  • Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas  
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands  
  • Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

Luzon:

  • Batanes, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon  
  • Northern portions of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, Dumaran), Cuyo Islands, Calamian Islands  
  • Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas:

  • Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Guimaras  
  • Northern portions of Negros Occidental (Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Bago City, La Carlota City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, Bacolod City, San Enrique, Murcia, Silay City, City of Talisay, Enrique B. Magalona, Manapla, City of Victorias, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City)  
  • Northern portions of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan)  
  • Northern and central portions of Cebu (including Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands)  
  • Bohol, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte

Mindanao:

  • Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Group

According to Department of Education guidelines, classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are automatically suspended if any TCWS is raised.

Other details. Pagasa has warned residents in affected areas of strong winds, floods, and possible landslides.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Residents in areas identified as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation orders and other instructions from local officials,” Pagasa said.

