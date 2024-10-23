Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for October 24 due to ‘Kristine’

File photo of parents and students bracing after a class suspension.

MANILA, Philippines — Classes and work are suspended in several parts the country on Thursday, October 24, due to the inclement weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, Kristine was estimated 175 kilometers (km) east of Echague, Isabela with winds peaking at 95 km per hour (kph) moving north northwestward at 20 kph with gusts up to 115 kph.

Malacañang suspendsedwork in government offices and classes at all levels in Region V (Bicol Region) on October 24.

The following are the other local government units that suspended classes:

Albay — All levels, public and private schools

Antipolo City — All levels, public and private schools

Bulacan — All levels, public and private schools; work in public and private offices

Caloocan City — All levels, public and private schools

Calaca, Batangas — All levels, public and private schools

Cavite — All levels, public and private schools

Laguna — All levels, public and private schools

Las Piñas City — All levels, public and private schools

Lian, Batangas — Pre-school to Grade 12, public and private schools

Mandaluyong City — All levels, public and private schools

Manila — All levels, public and private schools

Marikina City — All levels, public and private schools

Muntinlupa City — All levels, public and private schools

Pangasinan — All levels, public and private schools

Pasay City — All levels, public and private schools

Pasig City — All levels, public and private schools

Parañaque City — All levels, public and private schools

Quezon City — All levels, public and private schools

Taguig City — All levels, public and private schools

Valenzuela City — All levels, public and private schools

Please refresh this page for updates.