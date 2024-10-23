^

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for October 24 due to ‘Kristine’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 7:29pm
File photo of parents and students bracing after a class suspension.
MANILA, Philippines — Classes and work are suspended in several parts the country on Thursday, October 24, due to the inclement weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, Kristine was estimated 175 kilometers (km) east of Echague, Isabela with winds peaking at 95 km per hour (kph) moving north northwestward at 20 kph with gusts up to 115 kph.

Malacañang suspendsedwork in government offices and classes at all levels in Region V (Bicol Region) on October 24. 

The following are the other local government units that suspended classes:

  • Albay — All levels, public and private schools
  • Antipolo City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Bulacan — All levels, public and private schools; work in public and private offices
  • Caloocan City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Calaca, Batangas — All levels, public and private schools
  • Cavite — All levels, public and private schools
  • Laguna — All levels, public and private schools
  • Las Piñas City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Lian, Batangas — Pre-school to Grade 12, public and private schools
  • Mandaluyong City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Manila — All levels, public and private schools
  • Marikina City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Muntinlupa City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Pangasinan — All levels, public and private schools
  • Pasay City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Pasig City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Parañaque City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Quezon City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Taguig City — All levels, public and private schools
  • Valenzuela City — All levels, public and private schools

