LIVE: Senate hearing on alleged abuses of Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality has resumed the inquiry into the alleged abuses within the religious organizations, including FBI-wanted Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy on Wednesday, October 23.

Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate panel, is leading the investigation.

Quiboloy is expected to attend the Senate inquiry after the Regional Trial Courts (RTC) of Pasig and Quezon City granted the Senate's request for his appearance at the hearing.

In March of this year, Hontiveros ruled to cite Quiboloy for contempt and requested then-Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri to order his arrest so he could be brought to the Senate to testify after he failed to attend previous hearings.

Quiboloy, through his legal counsel, Melanio Elvis Balayan, previously submitted a letter questioning the Senate's agenda and its jurisdiction over the hearing concerning him.

The resumption of the probe into Quiboloy comes after he surrendered in September. He faces charges of child and sexual abuse, along with non-bailable trafficking in persons charge.

For the resumption of the hearing, the Senate panel is expected to discuss the status of the cases or charges against Quiboloy as well as the current state of his alleged victims.

The Senate committee will also look into possible gaps in the human trafficking laws in the country and if it can effectively cover large-scale and systematic trafficking within a religious organization.

"If gaps still exist, legal reforms may be required to ensure comprehensive coverage and enforcement," the Senate's hearing note reads.

In November 2021, the doomsday preacher Quiboloy was indicted by a federal grand jury in the United States District Court in California for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children and sex trafficking by force, as well as fraud and coercion, among others.

On Dec. 11, 2023, Hontiveros delivered a privilege speech highlighting an alleged systematic sexual abuse of women and children by Quiboloy.

Hontiveros said that the offenses attributed to Quiboloy are ongoing and involve the abuse of women and children within the KOJC.

"Victims have reported physical assaults, including beatings, lashings, and injuries from being forcefully slammed into walls. There is also an affidavit detailing sexual abuse by Quiboloy on a minor. Additionally, preachers have revealed information about his wealth accumulation and concealment methods," the Senate's note read.

Watch the Senate hearing on October 23.