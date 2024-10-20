US working with Philippine authorities to search for abducted American vlogger — embassy

Two agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducting further probe in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte where American vlogger Elliot Eastman was abducted on Oct.17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government is collaborating closely with local Philippine authorities in the search for American national Elliot Eastman, who was kidnapped in Zamboanga Del Norte this week, the United States Embassy said.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, US Embassy acting spokesperson Glenda Wallace said that the US government works closely with local law enforcement when a US citizen goes missing.

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we make every effort to keep lines of communication open with families,” the statement read.

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad,” it added.

However, the US Embassy did not disclose additional information about the search operation, citing privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) visited Sibuco Town in Zamboanga del Norte where Eastman was reportedly abducted.

According to the local government’s information officer Efraem Roldan, the FBI officers visited the town on Saturday, October 19, for “further investigation.”

The US Embassy has yet to respond to Philstar.com's inquiry on the visit of the FBI agents.

Eastman, 26, a Vermont native, is married to a Filipina. He was abducted by armed men posing as government agents from their home in Sitio Tungawan, Barangay Poblacion, Sibuco, on October 17.

Reports indicate that Eastman resisted, prompting his captors to shoot him in the leg.

Afterward, he was taken aboard a waiting motorized pump boat, which quickly headed out to sea.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office 9, stated that some individuals of interest have been identified, but authorities are still verifying the information to confirm their involvement with any known threat groups.