^

Headlines

US working with Philippine authorities to search for abducted American vlogger — embassy

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 4:46pm
US working with Philippine authorities to search for abducted American vlogger â�� embassy
Two agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducting further probe in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte where American vlogger Elliot Eastman was abducted on Oct.17, 2024.
Efraem Roldan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government is collaborating closely with local Philippine authorities in the search for American national Elliot Eastman, who was kidnapped in Zamboanga Del Norte this week, the United States Embassy said.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, US Embassy acting spokesperson Glenda Wallace said that the US government works closely with local law enforcement when a US citizen goes missing. 

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we make every effort to keep lines of communication open with families,” the statement read. 

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad,” it added. 

However, the US Embassy did not disclose additional information about the search operation, citing privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) visited Sibuco Town in Zamboanga del Norte where Eastman was reportedly abducted.

According to the local government’s information officer Efraem Roldan, the FBI officers visited the town on Saturday, October 19, for “further investigation.”

The US Embassy has yet to respond to Philstar.com's inquiry on the visit of the FBI agents.

Eastman, 26, a Vermont native, is married to a Filipina. He was abducted by armed men posing as government agents from their home in Sitio Tungawan, Barangay Poblacion, Sibuco, on October 17.

Reports indicate that Eastman resisted, prompting his captors to shoot him in the leg.

Afterward, he was taken aboard a waiting motorized pump boat, which quickly headed out to sea.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office 9, stated that some individuals of interest have been identified, but authorities are still verifying the information to confirm their involvement with any known threat groups.

vuukle comment

ABDUCTION

FBI

FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

US EMBASSY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz hits Sara over scathing words vs Marcos

Chiz hits Sara over scathing words vs Marcos

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
It was “unbecoming” of a ranking official like Vice President Sara Duterte to use unsavory words against President...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec urges lawmakers: Overhaul party-list system

Comelec urges lawmakers: Overhaul party-list system

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections called on lawmakers to push for the complete overhaul of Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders urged VP to testify on alleged fund misuse

House leaders urged VP to testify on alleged fund misuse

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
As more questions arise regarding her alleged misuse of taxpayers’ money, including her confidential funds, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw

Sweeping reforms urged in PNP, PDEA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
President Marcos should initiate sweeping reforms in the country’s law enforcement sector in light of recent allegations of corruption and abuses of Philippine National Police officers in the anti-drug campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: Philippines is sole ASEAN member fighting back vs China aggression

PCG: Philippines is sole ASEAN member fighting back vs China aggression

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
As China’s “illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions” at sea continue, the Philippines appears...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DA, FAO collaborate to strengthen food security

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has met with the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization in a bid to strengthen collaboration towards food security.
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa still willing to lead Senate drug war probe

Dela Rosa still willing to lead Senate drug war probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa yesterday renewed his willingness to lead the Senate drug war investigation even though his colleagues...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed 16 complaints for falsification of public documents, perjury and violations...
Headlines
fbtw
More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Months before the official start of the campaign period, Naga City is starting to become an important stop for candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with