Chiz hits Sara over scathing words vs Marcos

Respect the dead when making statements, says priest

MANILA, Philippines — It was “unbecoming” of a ranking official like Vice President Sara Duterte to use unsavory words against President Marcos, who was her running mate in the 2022 elections, Senate President Francis Escudero said yesterday.

“Those kinds of statements are unbecoming for me from the country’s second highest official. But I don’t want to make a big deal out of it,” Escudero said in Filipino over radio dwIZ yesterday.

“I hope she will be more circumspect in her next press conferences, that she will be more careful with the words to use,” Escudero said.

“While it is anyone’s right to release their anger, that should not be a reason or license to use those kinds of words,” he added.

The Senate President stressed it was improper for anyone, particularly public officals, to use foul language during a live-streamed press conference, which could be viewed by minors.

At a press conference she dubbed “Drag Me To Hell” on Friday, Duterte accused the Marcos administration of ganging up on her through the House of Representatives, which is looking into her alleged irregular spending of confidential funds at the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd), which she had led.

The Vice President, at the briefing, called President Marcos an incompetent leader whose head she wanted to cut off.

Duterte also threatened to throw the remains of Marcos’ father and namesake in the West Philippine Sea if the attacks against her persist.

She claimed to have confided her threat to Marcos’ sister, Sen. Imee Marcos.

The Marcos patriarch was allowed to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani during the administration of the Vice President’s father – former President Rodrigo Duterte – despite public opposition.

Duterte’s defamatory statements at her press conference only confirmed the collapse of her alliance with Marcos just two years after their 2022 election victory under the unity platform.

Escudero said he felt out of place to try to intervene and make the country’s top two leaders friends again. Escudero was credited by Marcos for helping in the “political reconciliation” with rival former vice president Leni Robredo, after the two shook hands during the unveiling of a sports arena in Sorsogon recently.

Escudero said he hoped the country’s top two leaders would patch things up and not let their political bickering get in the way of leading the country.

Asked if the UniTeam or the once formidable Marcos-Duterte alliance would ever become one again, Escudero said: “In politics, stranger, more miraculous things have happened.”

“That would be the least of it. But it is possible. And in my view, it would be better for the country,” Escudero said.

‘Figure of speech’

Coming to Duterte’s defense, meanwhile, was her father’s loyal lieutenant, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who dismissed her outburst – particularly her threat to chop off the President’s head – as “just a figure of speech.”

Dela Rosa said it was Duterte’s right to express her frustration with the administration and that it was characteristic of her to be candid about her feelings.

“It is a trademark for a Duterte to be honest and frank, without scoring ‘pogi points.’ What you see is what you get,” Dela Rosa said.

The senator likened the Vice President’s behavior to her father’s during his presidency. The Duterte patriarch would use profanities and sexist remarks in his hours-long public speeches, usually to the delight of his audience.

“At least the Vice President was honest enough to say what is in her mind. She is not a plastic, fake person who would put on a face just because of politics. She will punch you in the face if she gets mad,” Dela Rosa said.

Asked if Duterte’s remarks were unsavory, Dela Rosa said: “I cannot say if it is appropriate or inappropriate, because that is subjective. The people want a leader to be a real person who is not plastic about their feelings.”

‘Solid North’ outrage

For the Solid North Party-list, Duterte’s threat to desecrate the remains of Marcos’ father was unforgivable, denouncing it as an attempt by the Vice President to divert attention from allegations of misuse of her confidential funds and the budget of the DepEd.

“President Marcos Sr. is remembered not only as a bemedalled soldier but also as the originator of the ‘Solid North’ concept, which refers to the cohesive alliance of Northern Luzon provinces bound by shared language, culture and history,” the Solid North Party-list said.

According to the group, Marcos Sr.’s “enduring legacy” is a source of regional pride, especially in Ilocos, where his contributions to nation-building and local development are well-acknowledged.

It added that Duterte’s comments were not just a political attack, but an affront to Filipino cultural values that demand respect for the dead.

“In any culture, desecrating a grave is considered highly disrespectful. In Philippine society, where we hold our ancestors in the highest regard, such a threat is nothing short of sacrilege,” the statement read.

“It’s unthinkable to insult any deceased person, whether a former president or an ordinary Filipino,” the group pointed out.

The party urged residents of Solid North provinces to “rally against Duterte, withdraw political support and reject her candidacy in future elections.”

It added that Ilocanos should defend the legacy of Marcos Sr. and uphold cultural traditions that honor the dead.

“Desecrating the grave of a beloved son of the North is unacceptable and should be condemned by all,” the group maintained.

A Catholic priest from the Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City said respect for the dead is non-negotiable and should always be observed in accordance with Church teachings.

“It is essential to remember that even individuals with whom we may have disagreements or conflicts deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, both in life and in death,” Fr. Joel Saballa said in a statement posted on the website of Catholic Church-run Radio Veritas.

“It is important to approach statements that involve desecration of human remains with reverence and respect, especially in the context of Catholic teachings on the dignity of the deceased and the sanctity of life,” Saballa said, adding that “the body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and vessel of God’s creation.”

He also called for calm and sobriety as the political climate heats up as the May 2025 elections approach.

“In times of controversy or discord, it is crucial to seek solutions through peaceful dialogue, understanding and reconciliation, rather than through actions that promote further division or hostility,” he said.

For one of the political giants who labored to gather support for a Marcos-Duterte unity in the 2022 elections, the latest controversy sparked by the Vice President’s pronouncement was something he would rather not meddle in.

At a news forum in Quezon City, former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson said he’s hands off on the issue as both Marcos and Duterte are his friends. Singson, who is running for senator in next year’s mid-term elections, said he had already done his part when he helped build their coalition.

“Maybe if I win the election for senator I will help patch things up,” he said in Filipino. “But now, how can I help, I’m just a civilian?” — Sheila Crisostomo, Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas