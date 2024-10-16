Group questions Miru contract with Comelec

Residents fill out forms as they line up at a Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite voter's registration at a mall in Masinag, Antipolo, Rizal on August 20, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the withdrawal of one of its local partners, technology provider Miru System is being asked by a group advocating transparency and accountability to publicly come out and disclose all important information concerning its multibillion-peso contract with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

At a press conference yesterday, Right to Know, Right Now Coalition (R2KRN) co-convenor Malou Mangahas said they had sent a letter to Miru System demanding that it disclose relevant information by the end of October.

Mangahas said they want Miru to disclose the specific role and responsibilities of each remaining partner, as well as present updated documentation showing their financial capacity, a detailed breakdown of the ownership structure and evidence that the partnership still complies with the 60 percent Filipino ownership requirement.

The R2KRN also demanded a clear statement on how the liabilities of the St. Timothy Construction Corp. (STCC) would be distributed.

It is also demanding data on revised timelines and milestones, provisions for dispute resolution and detailed provisions demonstrating full compliance with the governing Procurement Reform Act.

She said Miru and its partners should also release proof of performance guarantees or committed line of credit as well as contingency plans in case the remaining partners fail to fulfill their obligations.

“We can see that the integrity of the 2025 elections is in danger,” another co-convenor, Nepomuceno Malaluan warned, citing the sensitivity of the project awarded to the Miru joint venture.

The coalition noted that STCC should not be absolved and should remain legally responsible for its commitments to the project, which amounts to P17.9 billion.

“It cannot simply walk away from its financial and operational obligations without answering for the potential disruption that its withdrawal has caused,” it said.

Malaluan noted that STCC represented the corporate entity that guaranteed the financial capacity of the joint venture to finance the contract

Comelec Chairman George Garcia agreed that Miru System should fully disclose information and data demanded by the multi-sectoral coalition.

“That should be done by them (Miru System) for transparency’s sake,” Garcia said when sought for comment on the R2KRN demand.

As announced earlier by the Comelec, STCC withdrew from its joint venture with Miru to avoid a conflict of interest since some of its owners are running in next year’s polls.

Garcia, however, assured the public that there is nothing to worry about STCC’s withdrawal since it only provided the Net Financial Contracting Capacity (NFCC) and is not involved in the technical aspect of the venture.

The poll body also ordered the remaining partners of Miru System to assume the obligations of STCC.

It also ordered its legal department to determine criminal civil and administrative liability of the joint venture.

But Mangahas said Miru Systems should stop hiding behind the Comelec and should answer on its own all queries regarding its capability to fulfill the contract for next year’s elections.

Malaluan said voters need to be assured that the 2025 elections shall proceed as originally planned.

“Only the disclosure of the information the coalition is demanding can give some level of assurance, faith and comfort that the election will proceed as scheduled,” he stressed.

He said the coalition is ready to exhaust all remedies, including legal action, if Miru and its partners fail to heed their demands.

In response to the R2KRN demands, Miru reported that it had already submitted to the Comelec a revised NFCC.

It reiterated its assurance that its remaining partners are capable of completing the terms of the agreement.

“We remain committed to contributing to fair, honest and credible elections,” Miru said, noting that it has accomplished all requirements of the Comelec terms of reference.

Concerning questions on its offices, Miru said it had initially leased an office space in Quezon City and transferred to a satellite office in Intramuros so it could better oversee the project.

Miru said the satellite office is used for administrative purposes but manufacturing of ACMs is done in South Korea.

R2KRN, meanwhile, denied links with any political groups or entities engaging in contracts with Comelec. – Romina Cabrera