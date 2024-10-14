^

Headlines

Quiboloy’s presence requested in upcoming Senate hearing

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 1:13pm
Quiboloyâ��s presence requested in upcoming Senate hearing
Apollo Quiboloy (3rd R), Philippine pastor and founder of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, and co-accused (in orange) are presented to members of the media during a press conference presided by Philippines' Secretary of Interior Benjamin Abalos Jr. (L) inside the national police headquarters in Manila on September 9, 2024,
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines —Doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy may finally face off with Sen. Risa Hontiveros in a Senate hearing. 

In a letter dated Monday, October 14, Hontiveros’ panel wrote to Noel Parel, the presiding judge of Branch 106 in Quezon City. They requested the judge to allow Quiboloy to go to the Senate to answer questions from the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality—the same panel questioning former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo about her ties to human trafficking and offshore gaming hubs.

“In view hereof and by virtue of the standing Arrest Order issued by the Senate to Apollo C. Quiboloy the Committee respectfully and formally request your Honor, to allow Mr. Quiboloy to appear before the Committee on the above-stated date and time of the hearing,” wrote Senate committee secretary Gemma Tanpiengco. 

If approved, Quiboloy will face Hontiveros’ panel on October 23 at 10 a.m.

This would be the first time that Quiboloy would face the Senate panel after he repeatedly dodged requests for his attendance. His absence from the probe triggered a warrant of arrest from the Senate. 

Quiboloy is facing cases both here in the Philippines and in the United States. 

The preacher and spiritual adviser to former president Rodrigo Duterte is facing labor trafficking cases in the US. He is also on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list. 

In the Philippines, Quiboloy faces charges of human trafficking and child abuse.

Quiboloy went into hiding for the better half of 2024, with authorities closing in on his location in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City. The ensuing confrontation between Quiboloy’s followers and police forces became tense, with several injuries being incurred on both sides. The doomsday preacher surrendered to the authorities in September.

 

 

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POGO &lsquo;godfather&rsquo; may reveal more info on Guo

POGO ‘godfather’ may reveal more info on Guo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate is poised to invite the so-called godfather of Philippine offshore gaming operations to help provide critical information...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Reduce middlemen in rice delivery to lower prices&rsquo;

‘Reduce middlemen in rice delivery to lower prices’

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Retail prices of rice can go down to P43 per kilo if the government cuts the layers of middlemen before the commodity reaches...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. returns from ASEAN meet

Marcos Jr. returns from ASEAN meet

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos returned to the Philippines Friday night after attending the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos accepts Leonardo resignation from Napolcom

President Marcos accepts Leonardo resignation from Napolcom

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has accepted the resignation of National Police Commission (Napolcom) commissioner Edilberto Leonardo,...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, DICT told: Stop deepfakes in 2025 polls

Comelec, DICT told: Stop deepfakes in 2025 polls

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) should work together...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Repeal mother tongue law, President Marcos asked

Repeal mother tongue law, President Marcos asked

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
President Marcos should repeal the measure stopping the use of mother tongue as the medium of instruction from Kindergarten...
Headlines
fbtw
International disaster meet hosted by Philippines starts today

International disaster meet hosted by Philippines starts today

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
More than 4,000 representatives from 69 countries will gather in the Philippines starting today as the country hosts the 2024...
Headlines
fbtw
Philately not dead, says stamp collector

Philately not dead, says stamp collector

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Despite the advent of technology, stamp collection is not dead, according to Jeremiah Eufemio of the Philippine Stamp...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines calls for judicious fund use in United Nations programs

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines has called for transparency and the judicious use of funds in United Nations technical assistance programs.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with