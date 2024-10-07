^

Honasan seeks Senate comeback under new RAM soldiers party

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 7, 2024 | 11:23am
Honasan seeks Senate comeback under new RAM soldiers party
Former Sen. Gregorio Honasan shows his certificate of candidacy he filed on October 7, as he eyes for another Senate term in 2025.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Former Information and Communications Secretary Gregorio Honasan filed his certificate of candidacy, seeking another term in the Senate.

He made his bid official on Monday, October 7, as part of the newly established Reform PH party, composed of former soldiers from the Reformed Armed Forces Movement (RAM) and Magdalo.

In a speech following his filing, Honasan said he would focus on land use, national security, freedom of information and food security if elected to the Senate.

Political career

Honasan was first elected senator in 1995 after former President Fidel Ramos granted amnesty to RAM soldiers involved in the failed coup d'état attempts against former President Corazon Aquino.

He was re-elected in 2001 to fill the Senate seat vacated by former Sen. Teofisto Guingona Jr., who was appointed Vice President by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from April 25 to May 1, 2001.

Honasan was reelected to the Senate in 2007 and again in 2013.

He ran for vice president of the Philippines as the running mate of former Vice President Jejomar Binay in 2016, but both were defeated by Leni Robredo and Rodrigo Duterte, respectively.

On Nov. 22, 2018, he was appointed Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology by former President Rodrigo Duterte amid controversy that he had insufficient technical background for the post.

In the 2022 elections, he ran under the "UniTeam" ticket of then-presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This was more than 30 years after Honasan led a coup against Marcos' father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Ex-rebel

Due to his efforts in ousting the dictator, Aquino awarded Honasan the Distinguished Conduct Star for the EDSA Revolution and the Presidential Government Medal in 1986.

His involvement in coups, however, did not end with Marcos Sr.

Along with RAM soldiers, Honasan led several coup attempts against Aquino, all of which failed.

On Aug. 28, 1987, Honasan and RAM soldiers launched what has been called the “most serious” coup attempt against Aquino, which involved a siege of Malacañang Palace.

According to a fact-finding commission, the coup left 53 people dead and 200 wounded.

Following the failed coup attempt, Honasan evaded capture until Ramos pardoned him in 1992.

