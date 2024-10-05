Reform fraternities, don’t abolish them — Atio Castillo's parents

Left to right. Former senator and lawyer Joey Lina, state prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas, Horacio Castillo Jr., Carmina Castillo, Interior Undersecretary Lord Villanueva, and former communications secretary Sonny Coloma.

MANILA, Philippines — Seven years after Horacio “Atio” Castillo III’s death due to hazing, the parents of the victim said reforms in fraternities should be the priority over abolishment and ban.

During a forum on the Anti-Hazing Law held at the Manila Prince Hotel on Friday, October 5, Horacio Castillo Jr., Atio's father, said that abolishing fraternities could pose greater dangers as such actions might force these organizations underground.

“If you ban the fraternities, they will resort to underground recruitment, and we believe na if they go underground, mas delikado. You know ang mas gusto po natin is to [have] proper registration,” he explained while pushing for the nationwide registration of fraternities.

(If you ban the fraternities, they will resort to underground recruitment, and we believe that if they go underground, it will be more dangerous. What we prefer is to have proper registration.)

Atio Castillo, a freshman law student at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), died on Sept. 17, 2017, after enduring paddle hits and blows from UST law-based fraternity group, Aegis Juris.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 on Tuesday convicted ten members of Aegis Juris, declaring them “guilty beyond reasonable doubt” for violating Republic Act (RA) 8049, the Anti-Hazing Law of 1995, in connection with Atio's death.

In a decision penned by Judge Shirley Magsipoc-Pagalilauan, the accused failed to present credible evidence supporting their alibi.

“'Pag may mga sakuna, sila [fraternities] rin ang nangunguna sa 'pag tulong, sila rin 'yung nangunguna sa pagbigay ng mga ayuda, so banning sorrorities and fraternities, I don’t think that is right. It is our right to belong to them also,” Carmina Castillo, the mother of Atio, said.

(In times of disaster, they [fraternities] are also the first to provide assistance; they are also the ones leading in giving aid. So, banning sororities and fraternities, I don’t think that is right. It is our right to belong to them also.)

“But I think sa kanila na rin na matigil na ang hazing, we can still do the initiation pero wala ng physical harm,” she continued. “'Yun lang naman 'yung tatangalin natin eh yung paddling.”

(But I also think it’s important for them to put an end to hazing. We can still have initiation, but without physical harm. That’s the only thing we want to eliminate—paddling.)

Atio received five paddle hits, which led to him losing consciousness after the fifth blow. In 2018, UST banned fraternities and sororities following Atio's tragic death.

A medico-legal report by the Manila Police District showed that Atio died from blunt traumatic injuries sustained during hazing.

The father of Atio said the seven-year-long legal battle is “nothing.”

“As parents binibigay po namin lahat ng kanyang pangangailangan,” Horacio said. “Ngayong time po na ito na hindi niya pwede ipagtanggol ang sarili niya, once more as parent’s gusto po namin bigyan siya ng justice.”

(As parents, we give everything we can to meet Atio's needs. At this time when he cannot defend himself, once again as parents, we want to provide him with justice.)

The convicted fraternity members were sentenced to reclusion perpetua, which means 20 to 40 years of imprisonment.

“For us, it was really a sigh of relief,” Horacio said following the conviction. — Marco Luis Beech