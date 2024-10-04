^

Headlines

DFA cancels Alice Guo’s passport

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 3:02pm
DFA cancels Alice Guoâ��s passport
Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo or Guo Hua Ping appears before Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on Sept. 9, 2024. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau / Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has canceled the passport of former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo. 

In a statement on Friday, October 4, the DFA said that it has received the National Bureau of Investigation’s certification that Guo's biometrics matched with that of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping. 

“The Department of Foreign Affairs canceled the Philippine passport issued under the identity of 'Alice Leal Guo,'” the DFA said. 

The DFA only made the announcement on October 4, but said that Guo’s passport has already been canceled since September 30. 

The passport was canceled in line with the New Philippine Passport Law.

Section 10 of the law states that a passport could be canceled on the grounds of “acquired fraudulently, tampered with, or issued erroneously.” 

Guo faces human trafficking charges, money laundering and misrepresentation. 

The Senate probe into her alleged ties to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators have unraveled a slew of problems, from government corruption to the threat of foreign spies in the country. Guo has been accused of being a spy due to her dubious background, which has been defined with inconsistent documents and an incoherent narrative from the former mayor herself. 

Guo fled the country together with her family, being able to travel to Singapore and Malaysia, when she was finally detained by Indonesian authorities in July. 

When she returned to the Philippines, Guo remained tight-lipped about her past during Congressional hearings. 

A Chinese fugitive named She Zhijiang, detained in Thailand for allegedly running illegal online gambling operations, told Al Jazeera 101 East documentary, that he once spied for China and was recruited in the Philippines in late 2016. She also claimed Guo worked for China’s Ministry of State Security, the main agency overseeing foreign intelligence.

The dismissed Bamban mayor repeatedly denied these spy allegations.

The Congress continue to probe Guo's escape to the country as well as her alleged links to POGOs.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

DFA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Filipinos will have to “wait and see” if former president Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator or Davao mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court reinstates warrant, hold departure order vs Enzo Pastor's wife

Supreme Court reinstates warrant, hold departure order vs Enzo Pastor's wife

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Supreme Court has reinstated the warrant of arrest and hold departure order against Dalia Pastor in connection with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo seeks to run for reelection &ndash; lawyer

Alice Guo seeks to run for reelection – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Alice Guo will try to reclaim her seat as mayor of Bamban town in Tarlac in next year’s elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal 1 in Batanes as Julian reenters PAR

Signal 1 in Batanes as Julian reenters PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Typhoon Julian reentered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday but will no longer have any direct effect on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
The local financier of South Korean poll supplier Miru Systems has withdrawn from its joint venture for the 2025 midterm elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gabriela sets sights on party-list reelection

Gabriela sets sights on party-list reelection

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Gabriela Women’s Party is poised to seek another term in Congress, filing its certificate of nomination and acceptance...
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan bloc fields grassroots leaders, 4 lawmakers for 2025 Senate race

Makabayan bloc fields grassroots leaders, 4 lawmakers for 2025 Senate race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
After previously fielding only one to three senatorial candidates, the Makabayan bloc said that they learned how “it...
Headlines
fbtw
From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Camille Villar made her Senate bid official after filing her certificate of candidacy before the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections &mdash; Day 4

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 4

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with