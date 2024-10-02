^

Headlines

Comelec can’t cancel Guo’s candidacy if she runs. Here’s why

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 6:03pm
Comelec canâ��t cancel Guoâ��s candidacy if she runs. Hereâ��s why
This photo taken on July 19, 2024, shows a poster showing support for Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo in Bamban, province of Tarlac. Scam centres have mushroomed across Southeast Asia, with crime syndicates luring, kidnapping or coercing workers into predatory online activity, and raking in billions of dollars.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) cannot automatically disqualify former Bambam, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo if she decides to run, but they will take the slew of cases against her into consideration. 

Comelec spokesperson John Laudiangco on Wednesday, October 2, said their power to cancel an aspirant’s certificate of candidacy (COC) is only to filter out nuisance candidates.

"'Yung parte ng petition for disqualification, petition to cancel or deny due course 'yung COC, hindi po po pwedeng Comelec ang magfafile po niya. Wala po motu proprio powers,” Laudiangco said in an ambush interview on October 2.

(On the part of the petition for disqualification, petition to cancel or deny due course to the COC, the Comelec cannot file it. We do not have motu proprio powers.)

In law, motu proprio (Latin for "on his own impulse") refers to an official act taken without a formal request from another party.

However, Laudiangco encouraged the public to examine the candidates’ COCs and look beyond their qualifications, such as disqualification cases.

Laudiangco said they are waiting on the decision of the Ombudsman if Guo will be slapped with the final decision of perpetual disqualification. 

While the Ombudsman has dismissed Guo as Bamban mayor, she could still appeal the decision.  

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra also previously said that none of the cases filed against Guo have reached finality. The Comelec would still be obligated to accept her COC if she files it. 

When asked if they will take into consideration the cases filed against Guo, Laudiangco said yes. 

“The preliminary investigation for her election offense charge is ongoing, the material misrepresentation,” Laudiangco said. 

Comelec filed misrepresentation charges against Guo after the National Bureau of Investigation found that the former mayor shared the same fingerprints as Chinese National Guo Hua Ping. 

Guo also faced money laundering, human trafficking and graft charges.  

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

COMELEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Aspirants for senator and other local elective positions came in trickles on the first day of filing of the certificates of...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee Marcos seeks reelection, stays independent from brother's slate

Imee Marcos seeks reelection, stays independent from brother's slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has filed her candidacy for reelection, opting to run independently despite initially being included in her...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
A Manila court's decision to convict 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the 2017 hazing death of Horacio "Atio"...
Headlines
fbtw
Veteran lawmaker Tito Sotto aims for fifth Senate term

Veteran lawmaker Tito Sotto aims for fifth Senate term

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Former senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto III filed his certificate of candidacy before the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
10 in Atio hazing death get life term

10 in Atio hazing death get life term

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
After seven years, a Manila court convicted yesterday 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members over the hazing death of University...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Navy sees twofold increase of Chinese vessels near Pag-asa Island

Navy sees twofold increase of Chinese vessels near Pag-asa Island

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The number of Chinese vessels loitering near Pag-asa Island surged twofold last week, rising from 25 to 50, according to Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Lito Lapid files candidacy for senator

Lito Lapid files candidacy for senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Sen. Lito Lapid began his re-election bid as he filed his certificate of candidacy for senator at the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping Lacson seeks Senate comeback

Ping Lacson seeks Senate comeback

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Lacson is running under the administration slate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.— whom he ran against in the 2022...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law imposing 12% VAT on foreign digital services

Marcos signs law imposing 12% VAT on foreign digital services

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure that taxes foreign digital services, which includes overseas-based...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with