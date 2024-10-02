Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

MANILA, Philippines — Aspirants for senator and other local elective positions came in trickles on the first day of filing of the certificates of candidacy (COC) for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Most of those who submitted their COC for senator at the Manila Hotel were repeat filers or those who had been previously disqualified as “nuisance” candidates.

Sen. Francis Tolentino was the first senator aspiring for a second term to file his COC.

Among the early filers was Daniel Magtira, who in previous elections had claimed to be the husband of actress Kris Aquino, but now says he wants to marry Sen. Imee Marcos.

“They came in trickles because on the first day, aspirants would usually observe first their potential rivals, while the others may have just opted to file their COC some other day,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in Filipino yesterday.

Garcia, however, stressed that the first day of filing of COC across the country was generally peaceful and orderly. No untoward incidents were recorded, he said.

But he said the Comelec is closely monitoring areas where coming elections for local positions appear to be hotly contested.

Garcia said the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have expressed readiness to deploy personnel to potential poll hotspots.

“But so far so good, no untoward incident, filing was normal. I hope it stays this way until Oct. 8,” he said.

His observation was echoed by PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil. “Everything was peaceful,” Marbil told reporters in a chance interview in Manila.

Marbil came from Pampanga where he presided over a turnover ceremony of the Central Luzon, which is now under the command of Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, the former chief of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Citing a report from the Directorate for Operations, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the situation was relatively peaceful.

“No untoward incident report,” Fajardo said in a message on Viber.

No violent incidents related to the elections were recorded in the cities of Marikina, Mandaluyong, Pasig and San Juan, according to Eastern Police District (EPD) director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta.

The PNP deployed at least 36,000 police officers to secure venues for the COC filing nationwide.

With the campaign period set from February to May next year, Marbil reminded police officers they should remain apolitical and warned of severe sanctions on those caught taking part in partisan politics.

A total of 17 aspirants formally expressed their intention to run for senator, by submitting their COC to the Comelec. — Rhodina Villanueva, Emmanuel Tupas