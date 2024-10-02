^

Suspension lifted vs Bohol execs in Chocolate Hills case

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort in Barangay Canmano in the municipality of Sagbayan.
Facebook / Screengrab from Ren The Adventurere

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has lifted the six-month preventive suspension order it earlier issued against several mayors and barangay officials in Bohol in connection with the construction of Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort at the foot of Chocolate Hills.

In a 25-page consolidated order signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Sept. 30, the preventive suspension of 32 local officials in Bohol was ordered lifted immediately.

The ombudsman’s reason for the early lifting of the suspension order against the local officials was not immediately made public.

An official of the ombudsman’s Public Information and Media Relations Bureau said the entire copy of the Consolidated Order “cannot be released as it contains issues pertaining to other respondents.”

Last May 22, the ombudsman ordered the preventive suspension of up to six months of Bohol governor Erico Aumentado and 68 other local officials in Bohol as it investigated an administrative case against them in connection with the construction of Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort.

In a Consolidated Order issued on July 31, however, the ombudsman ordered the lifting of the suspension of Aumentado and 30 other local officials.

Aside from Aumentado, among those earlier ordered reinstated were mayors Antonino Jumawid of Batuan, Elizabeth Pace of Catigban, Eugeniano Ibarra of Clarin, Dionisio Neil Balite of Valencia, Michael Doria of Sierra-Bullones and Norman Palacio of Bilar.

Also earlier reinstated under the July 31 Consolidate Order were vice mayors Simplicio Maestrado Jr., James Diolan, Ian Bernadez, Emmanuel Jumawid, Maria Jala, Flaviano Pacatang, Rolando Pataca, Gerardo Salces, Eugene Cabrera and Ricardo Francisco Toribio.

Meanwhile, in the new Consolidated Order, the ombudsman ordered the reinstatement of mayors Restituto Suarez III of Sagbayan, Manuel Jayectin of Bilar and Conchita Delos Reyes of Carmen.

Also lifted were the preventive suspension of Department of Agriculture Region 7 regional director Joel Elumba, Philippine National Police Region 7 regional director Police Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon, Bilar Tourism officer Perfecto Bambe and more than 20 barangay officials.

