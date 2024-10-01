^

Francis Tolentino guns for another Senate term

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 11:34am
Francis Tolentino guns for another Senate term
Sen. Francis Tolentino holds his certificate for candidacy for senator at the Commission on Elections' provisional venue in Manila on Oct. 1, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:49 a.m.) — Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolenitno is seeking to extend his stay in the upper chamber after he filed his certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Tuesday, October 1.

Upon filing his candidacy, Tolentino said he would "harness the gains of the current administration" in terms of economic recover, foreign relations and defense if he succeeds to secure a fresh term.

"It's more of continuing what I've been doing right now as well as helping the current administration achieve its aims," Tolentino said in an interview with reporters at the COC filing venue.

Tolentino now runs under the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” alliance, the administration slate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Ito naman ang big brother na iyong masasandalan. Naging mayor ng Tagaytay, puno ng [Metro Manila Development Authority], ay ngayon naman ay senador (He is the big brother you can lean on. A former Tagaytay Mayor, MMDA chief, and now senator.) ,” Marcos said at the lineup's launching on September 26.

Asked about criticisms of the Marcos' slate being too dynastic on Tuesday, Tolentino argued that so-called political dynasties are part of democracy.

"The Filipino people will decide. That's the essence of democracy," Tolentino said.

Political career. Following his MMDA stint, Tolentino was the Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Tolentino ran for senator in 2016 but lost, falling once spot short at 13th place. He ran again in 2019, then endorsed by Duterte.

In August, Tolentino broke away from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), citing a difference in stances when it came to the West Philippine Sea,  an issue of significant importance in Philippine politics.

The PDP had a resurgence during the time of Duterte, which was marked by a more lenient stance toward China concerning the disputed waters.

Some of the notable measures that Tolentino authored or co-authored include: the National Housing Act of 2021, and amendments to the Archipelagic Baselines of the Philippines.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

FRANCIS TOLENTINO
