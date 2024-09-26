^

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 5:24pm
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas
The seven arrested Chinese nationals turned over to the Bureau of Immigration on September 20.
Released / Philippine Coast Guard via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) apprehended seven Chinese nationals for violating Philippine Immigration laws. 

The Coast Guard on Sunday, September 22, said the Chinese nationals aboard the M/V Sangko Uno were intercepted at the Navotas City port on September 15. They were found to be without proper documentation, according to a press release from the PCG and the Bureau of Immigration.

The Chinese nationals were identified as Kang Yinxi, Wei Jiarui, Zhuang Chugen, Guo Yibin, Lin Zongsen, Liu Xinfu and Chen Min.

On September 20, the Coast Guard transferred the seven individuals to the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Manila, where deportation proceedings will commence.

The turnover to immigration officials follows two prior cases filed by the Coast Guard with the Navotas City Prosecutor's Office on September 17.

The charges against the suspects include violations of Commonwealth Act 613 Section 37 A(7), which pertains to the unlawful entry of foreign nationals and Act 2711 Section 69, related to general immigration offenses.

According to Immigration Officer-in-Charge Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, the foreign nationals were attempting to exploit the country’s maritime borders.

“Their illegal activities have been thwarted thanks to the swift action of the PCG," Viado said in a statement. 

The Immigration will have primary custody of the Chinese nationals and the Coast Guard Investigation and Detection Management Service will maintain joint custody as needed, pending directives from the Regional Trial Court of Navotas.

The seven suspects were detained at the Bureau of Immigration’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City, where they will remain while legal proceedings continue.

