^

Headlines

Congress vows completion of 5 priority bills before 2024 ends

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 6:49pm
Both chambers of Congress are confident that they will be able to pass five priority measures before the year end, said Senate President Francis Escudero on Wednesday, September 25.

MANILA, Philippines — Both chambers of Congress are confident that they will pass five priority measures before the year ends, Senate President Francis Escudero said on Wednesday, September 25.

Escudero and House Speaker Martin Romualdez met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the sixth Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) Meeting in Malacañan Palace. 

“We expect five of these bills to be finished and enacted on the part of the Senate and the House before the year ends and before we go on our Christmas break. When we resume, we expect to be able to pass on the part of the Senate about three to five more of these measures totaling, therefore, an additional of 13 before we go on formal break and end the 19th Congress,” Escudero said. 

The LEDAC is a consultative body that advises the president on what programs and policies could help realize the country’s economic goals. 

The House of Representatives, under Romualdez, only needs to pass two measures by the end of the year to hit the goal of five LEDAC priority measures: 

  • Foreign Investor Long-term Lease Amendments 
  • Amendments to the Agrarian Law

Meanwhile, the Senate needs to pass all five measures to meet their year end goal: 

  • Foreign Investor Long-term Lease Amendments 
  • Amendments to the Agrarian Law
  • Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act
  • Department of Water Resources
  • EPIRA Law amendments

However, Congress also needs to pass the national budget, which the president has certified as urgent. 

Escudero has vowed that the Senate could pass the measures before their break, despite pending high-profile hearings, such as that of doomsday pastor Apollo Quiboloy and the ongoing hearings on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. 

vuukle comment

CONGRESS

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

LEDAC

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz, who spent 50 years in China after being exiled there in 1971, hopes that Beijing will...
Headlines
fbtw
'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs
play

'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
In what was supposed to be the final hearing on POGOs, Alice Guo deviated from her usual responses to assert her innocence—and...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to VP Sara: Step down if you can't fulfill your duty

Lawmakers to VP Sara: Step down if you can't fulfill your duty

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
House lawmakers on Tuesday, September 24, said that Vice President Sara Duterte should resign if she has no intention of fulfilling...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Philippines tops global gold sales in 1H 2024; BSP cites 'active strategy'

Philippines tops global gold sales in 1H 2024; BSP cites 'active strategy'

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas disclosed that it sold gold during the first half of the year, following a report identifying...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
Executives of a Philippine offshore gaming operator were allegedly paid by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to keep...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zubiri and Cayetano butt heads over EMBO resolution

Zubiri and Cayetano butt heads over EMBO resolution

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Senate eventually adopted the resolution, but not without a word war between Cayetano and Zubiri.
Headlines
fbtw
New rules aim to reduce prison overcrowding, says DOJ chief

New rules aim to reduce prison overcrowding, says DOJ chief

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
“We will try to decongest the jails as much as we can because it's not the place to wait your life out,” Remulla...
Headlines
fbtw
Davao's top cop who led Quiboloy&rsquo;s arrest named CIDG chief

Davao's top cop who led Quiboloy’s arrest named CIDG chief

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Torre will replace Police Major General Leo Francisco who has occupied the CIDG post since May. 
Headlines
fbtw
P10 billion for AFP modernization redirected to unprogrammed funds

P10 billion for AFP modernization redirected to unprogrammed funds

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
“In the 2024 National Expenditure Program, we programmed P50 billion for Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with