Lawmaker suggests converting POGO hubs into student dorms

This photo taken on July 19, 2024, shows the luxury apartments inside a scam center in Bamban, province of Tarlac. Scam centres have mushroomed across Southeast Asia, with crime syndicates luring, kidnapping or coercing workers into predatory online activity, and raking in billions of dollars.

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker on Wednesday, September 18, floated the idea of repurposing hubs of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) as student dormitories.

Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo, 1st District), the budget sponsor of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), suggested turning the identified scam hubs into student housing “at the appropriate time.”

At the plenary debate on CHED’s budget in 2025 and that of state universities and colleges, Garin said that POGOs located in Central Luzon have well-designed buildings that the government could use as an extension to campuses.

A House mega-panel, comprising four committees, has been investigating the illegal operations of POGOs in the country in aid of legislation.

“While this may not be applicable nationwide, for Region 3, it would be really beneficial if the government could acquire the beautiful POGO hubs and scam hubs discovered, and convert them into extension campuses and dormitories for deserving students,” the lawmaker said in a mix of English and Filipino.

She cited the financial struggles that students endure due to high rental costs, as the private sector controls dormitory and boarding house fees.

“Actually ang isang pinaka challenging na gastusin ng isang estudyante ay 'yung boarding house, 'yung dormitory, especially so that this is mostly provided by the private sector and hindi nakokontrol 'yung presyo, 'yung bayarin,” Garin explained.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) agreed with Garin’s suggestion but said it still needs to be studied.

“That’s also a good suggestion. It still needs to be studied further,” she said in Filipino.

Philstar.com has reached out to Castro for further comment. The story will be updated upon her response.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development proposed a similar idea in July to repurpose the raided scam hubs as shelters for homeless and rescued women and children.

The House of Representatives has been holding plenary debates on the 2025 General Appropriations Bill since Monday, September 16. Lawmakers are eyeing to pass the bill on third and final reading by September 25.