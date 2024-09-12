^

Navy, Army officers receive Metrobank’s outstanding Filipinos award

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Leading 2024’s awardees is Capt. Salvador Sambalilo, the assistant chief of fleet staff for weapons, communications, electronics and information.
MANILA, Philippines — Two Philippine Navy officers and one from the Philippine Army are this year’s outstanding soldier award recipients of the Metrobank Foundation for Outstanding Filipinos – Award for Soldiers.

Leading 2024’s awardees is Capt. Salvador Sambalilo, the assistant chief of fleet staff for weapons, communications, electronics and information.

Joining him is Staff Sergeant Michael Rayanon, public affairs non-commissioned officer of Marine Battalion Landing Team 3.

Completing the list is Major Ron JR Villarosa, chief of Civil Affairs Center, Civil-Military Operations Regiment, of the Philippine Army.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the outstanding soldiers received their citations from Metrobank Foundation Inc. yesterday.

The ceremony was attended by Lt. Gen. Charlon Sean Gaerlan, the military’s deputy chief of staff who was guest of honor and speaker.

In his message, he lauded the three military personnel for their well-deserved achievements and reaffirmed the AFP’s continued support for their professional development.

The military said the event underscored the AFP’s recognition of the courage and dedication of the awardees for exemplifying the highest ideals of service, making significant impacts in both operational and community settings.

“The AFP reaffirms its commitment to honoring Filipino excellence and inspiring future generations,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

