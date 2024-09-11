^

Headlines

Trafficking complaint filed vs Ong, others

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Trafficking complaint filed vs Ong, others
Cassandra Ong, incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., testifies in the fourth joint public hearing of the House quad committee's investigation on Philippine offshore gaming operators on September 4, 2024.
HREP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) filed a qualified trafficking complaint against Cassandra Li Ong and over 50 others in connection with Lucky South 99, the Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub raided in Porac, Pampanga.

The complaint, filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday, accused Ong, the authorized representative of the POGO hub, and the others of violating Republic Act (RA) 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Act.

Other respondents included Ronelyn Baterna, the corporate secretary of Lucky South 99; former president Stephanie Mascareñas; Duanren Wu, Whirlwind Corporation executive who is Ong’s boss and godfather; former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center deputy director general Dennis Cunanan and other incorporators.

Also included was Singaporean Zhang Jie, the former president of Lucky South 99 Outsourcing who allegedly booked four rooms at the Harris Hotel Batam Center for dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her siblings when they left the country.

DOJ Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty said Ong was named as the respondent as she is one of the incorporators and owners of Whirlwind Corporation and there is evidence that she operated Lucky South 99.

Ty said the investigation team does not accept Ong’s defense that she is only involved with Whirlwind Corporation as a lessor of land and not Lucky South 99 since there is a “conspiracy” between the two firms.

He said the “union” of Whirlwind and Lucky South 99 is a “criminal enterprise,” which was established to conduct illegal activities from the start.

“Right from the start, when the enterprise was built, it was already conceived for illegal activities. The very making of the enterprise is illegal,” Ty said.

Victim-complainants

Over 10 witness-complainants, who include foreign nationals, were trafficking victims of the Porac POGO hub. Authorities said they were kidnapped and forced to work in Lucky South 99.

Some of them were forced to work in the POGO hub after incurring debts in casinos.

PAOCC spokesman Winston Casio said that while there are many victims in Lucky South 99, the 10 witness-complainants are those with horrible experiences in the POGO hub.

“They were prodded to get loans from casinos for the purpose of selling them. Lucky South 99 is notorious within the POGO communities because they are among the largest buyers of people,” Casio said.

According to Ty, they will also seek the forfeiture of the POGO hub.

“That is another case that we will file, which will involve the criminal and civil forfeiture of the assets, including the large compound in Porac,” he added.

Those found guilty of qualified trafficking may face life imprisonment, he said.

Apart from the qualified trafficking complaint, Ong also faces a money laundering complaint along with Guo and others.

Baterna’s detention

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the House of Representatives’ quad committee to explain the continued detention of Baterna who was cited in contempt during the panel’s inquiry into the illegal operations of Lucky South 99.

According to the SC public information office, the high tribunal gave the respondents 72 hours to file a return under preliminary citation to explain Baterna’s detention and why it should issue a writ of habeas corpus to order her release.

The SC sought the comment after Ronelyn’s father Rogelio filed a petition for certiorari, with urgent prayer for the issuance of writ of habeas corpus.

The High Court also gave the respondents 10 days to file their comment to the petition.

The named respondents were Reps. Robert Ace Barbers, Dan Fernandez, Antonio Ferrer, Joseph Stephen Paduano, Bienvenido Abante and Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

Baterna was cited in contempt and ordered detained for 30 days by the House panel on Aug. 7 after lawmakers were frustrated with her inconsistent answers when they were looking into her involvement in the Lucky South 99.

On Aug. 28, the panel lifted the contempt order against Baterna, allowing her to leave the House’s Custodial Center where she was detained. — Cecille Suerte Felipe

vuukle comment

CASSANDRA LI ONG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cassandra Ong, 53 others linked to Porac POGO face human trafficking raps

Cassandra Ong, 53 others linked to Porac POGO face human trafficking raps

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP improperly liquidated nearly P65 million worth of welfare goods &mdash; COA

OVP improperly liquidated nearly P65 million worth of welfare goods — COA

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Nearly P65 million worth of funds spent to distribute welfare goods under the Office of the Vice President (OVP) were...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte, OVP officials no-show at 2025 budget hearing

Sara Duterte, OVP officials no-show at 2025 budget hearing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Neither Vice President Sara Duterte nor any representative from her office showed up at the House's second round...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA inside PAR may become typhoon this week

LPA inside PAR may become typhoon this week

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility will be named Ferdie once it develops into a tropical cyclone,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to VP Sara: Gov't budget is not controlled by two House leaders

Lawmakers to VP Sara: Gov't budget is not controlled by two House leaders

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
House leaders on Tuesday, September 10, rejected Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that the House speaker and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos visits cancer patients before birthday

Marcos visits cancer patients before birthday

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Three days before his birthday, President Marcos received an early celebration from cancer-stricken children and health workers...
Headlines
fbtw
6 Chinese firms eye P4.6 billion investments in Philippines

6 Chinese firms eye P4.6 billion investments in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Six Chinese firms are planning to invest around P4.6 billion to expand operations in the Philippines, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Health services should not be politicized &ndash; Marcos

Health services should not be politicized – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Health services should not be politicized and should be accessible to everyone regardless of alliances, President Marcos said...
Headlines
fbtw
New Immigration officer-in-charge named after Tansingco's dismissal

New Immigration officer-in-charge named after Tansingco's dismissal

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
In a statement by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, September 10, Remulla named Deputy Commissioner Joel Viado as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Human Toll of POGOs: Prosecutors detail debt bondage, torture, forced labor in Pampanga

Human Toll of POGOs: Prosecutors detail debt bondage, torture, forced labor in Pampanga

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Police and the anti-organized crime body have filed human trafficking charges against those alleged to be involve in a cycle...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with