Quiboloy supporters push conspiracy: Afghan refugees to 'take over' KOJC compound

This report forms part of Philstar.com's coverage of influence operations, which involve the spread of false information and propaganda that can mislead, cause confusion and prevent informed understanding and discourse. Read our explainer on influence operations.

MANILA, Philippines — Supporters of Apollo Quiboloy and hyperpartisan accounts are spreading a false claim that the Marcos administration plans to house 50,000 Afghan refugees at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City, alleging this is the real reason behind the arrest of its founder.

From August 25 to September 8, the same network of accounts that regularly criticize the Marcos administration for its pro-United States policies propagate the narrative that Afghan refugees would "take over" the KOJC compound after pastor Apollo Quiboloy's arrest. They tied this to a broader conspiracy that the US government wants to establish a military "drone base" in Davao City and has paid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to allow it.

Most of the Facebook posts cited pro-Rodrigo Duterte vlogger Sass Sasot as their primary source by reposting or sharing her statement on the issue. Some accounts also reposted SMNI's videos showing police inside the KOJC compound, with captions claiming that Afghan refugees' "occupation" of the compound is underway.

Philstar.com's analysis of at least 24 Facebook and YouTube posts shows that those amplifying the narrative mostly used alarmist language. They stoked fear about the arrival of Afghan refugees, warning that without action from locals, the entire city could soon be under foreign control, beginning with the KOJC compound.

The coordinated spread of this narrative, timed with the authorities' efforts to arrest Quiboloy, suggests it is part of a broader influence operation that Philstar.com is tracking across social media platforms, groups, and other online spaces.

Firehose of falsehoods

The coordinated campaign to cast Quiboloy as a victim of foreign interference, distract from his legal issues and sow distrust in the police's operations inside the KOJC compound took shape after two videos, each uploaded on August 25 and 26, gained traction.

What did these videos allege? "Global Talk News Radio," a YouTube channel within a broader network of accounts that push pro-China content among Filipinos, held a livestream on August 25 where two "analysts" claimed that the Afghan refugees' entry will be used to further US military interests in the Philippines. The video gained at least 7,800+ views.

Former diplomat Adolfo Quizon Paglinawan, also the vice-president for international affairs of the Asian Century Philippines Institute, claimed that the Afghan refugees would be "let loose" as "terrorists" and would also be deployed to beef up the country's military bases for American troops under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Herman Tiu Laurel, host of the radio show and president of Asian Century Philippine Institute, said in a mix of English and Filipino: "We don't know how many of them are insertions of radical Muslim elements... There are security concerns there."

The next day, TikTok account "agilangdavao_2024" uploaded a video with only Sasot's statement or quote card, saying:

Act Now Before Its too late! First take over, KOJC compound. Then next, entire Davao City. The U.S. wants to establish a drone center in Davao City since 2013 pa. Mga Duterte ang balakid. If you don't take your city back Davaceños, it will be too late. 50,000 Afghans will arrive soon and they will take over the KOJC compound.

The TikTok video amassed over 493,000 views, over 1,000 shares and over 3,000 comments. Those who commented expressed worry and anger, saying: "Baka mamatay lahat ng members ng KOJC, kawawa naman sila (All KOJC members might die, they're pitiful)," "MARCOS ADMIN... DESTROYING YOUR COUNTRY FOR TO [sic] GAIN POWER," "kawawa ang Pinoy kung mahaluan tayo ng Afghanistan, bakit hindi imbestigahan ng senado (Filipinos will be sorry if we get mixed in with those from Afghanistan, why is the Senate not investigating this)?"

A screenshot of this TikTok video was circulated on Facebook by various accounts and pages in the days that followed until Sunday, September 8, the day Quiboloy was taken into custody following a two-week manhunt by authorities, including one that lasted several days in the KOJC compound in Davao City.

The context. Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, regional police director in Davao, confirmed the arrest of Quiboloy on Sunday and said he was informed that the KOJC founder reportedly surrendered to authorities. Quiboloy is facing child sex trafficking charges in the Philippines and the US.

Philstar.com / Cristina Chi Screengrabs taken September 9, 2024; 9 a.m. to 11:18 a.m., show the barrage of posts alleging that the KOJC compound will be taken over by Afghan refugees.

Attacks vs Marcos

Of the 24 posts monitored by Philstar.com, more than a third reposted Sasot's statement, and several of them used captions that added a layer of political intrigue against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his allies.

For example, Facebook accounts "RG Agan" on August 26 and "Dexter Anabe" on August 30 alleged that the government orchestrated Quiboloy's arrest to facilitate the settlement of Afghan refugees in Davao City as Marcos' "strategy" for future elections due to widespread dissatisfaction with the administration.

Some posts also alleged that the US government paid off the Marcos administration to allow Afghan refugees to "take over" the KOJC compound. For instance, posts by Facebook accounts "Philippines Development Program" on September 7, "Kenneth William" on August 31 and "Alexandra Seludo Gabral" on August 25 alleged that the government is ignoring the "rule of law" after "US Gold Deposits" or "cash advances" were paid for Quiboloy's arrest.

A number of other accounts also sought to spread fear among residents in Davao City by claiming that Quiboloy's arrest would give the government a free hand to build a "drone center." Facebook page "Madam Nasaririt" on August 26 claimed that Quiboloy's arrest is "America's first move" and "the plan is to take over the whole of Davao." The page also encouraged Davao City residents to "fight back."

Fact check. The number of Afghan refugees that the Philippines will temporarily host is not 50,000, as falsely claimed by Sasot. According to a Washington Post report, which cited unnamed US government officials, the actual number of Afghan applicants who will temporarily stay in the Philippines while waiting for their US visas is around 300.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also said in a statement on August 20 that the agreement only covers a "a limited number of Afghan nationals" who will stay in the Philippines for no longer than two months.

The refugees are also mostly former US government employees in Afghanistan who stay in a facility operated by the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, with all costs shouldered by the US government.

They are seeking safe passage after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021 and carried out revenge killings, enforced disappearances and other grave human rights violations against former Afghan government officials and security forces.