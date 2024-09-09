^

Headlines

What we know so far: Quiboloy under police custody

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 9, 2024 | 8:29am
What we know so far: Quiboloy under police custody
This photo shows doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy with his legal counsel, Israelito Torreon during his "surrender" on September 8, 2024.
Facebook / Benhur Abalos

MANILA, Philippines — Doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy is now in the custody of authorities after five months of being at large due to different cases.

As of writing, the preacher is in Camp Crame in Quezon City after being flown from Davao City. 

Within a week, two high-profile personalities were nabbed by authorities. First was dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo on September 4 and now, Quiboloy. 

Here’s what we know so far as the manhunt on Quiboloy ends:

Arrested? 

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, September 8, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos said that Quiboloy was caught.

The post featured a selfie of an unidentified individual with Quiboloy wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh or scraf around his neck and one of his lawyers, Israelito Torreon.

"Nahuli na po si Apollo Quiboloy (Apollo Quiboloy has been caught)," Abalos' post read.

Transfer to Manila

The self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God was not presented before Pontius Pilate, but was flown to Manila.

Quiboloy was said to be in custody in Davao City around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

He was arrested inside the compound of his “church,” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). It can be recalled that his supporters vehemently denied that their “church” leader was inside the compound. 

Aside from Quiboloy, his co-accused in the cases lodged at the Pasig and Quezon City courts were also arrested: Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada and Sylvia Cemanes.

They were flown from Davao in a C-130, a military transport aircraft, at 6:30 p.m. and landed at the Villamor Airbase around 8:30 p.m. of Sunday.

Quiboloy, arrived at the custodial facility of the PNP at around 9:10 p.m. with a convoy. He then went into a “booking process” which include the gathering of fingerprints and mugshot. 

During the service of arrest warrant on August 24 at the 30-heactare compound of KOJC, the PNP deployed 2,000 of its personnel in search Quiboloy and his co-accused. This move was called by Quiboloy’s allies as an “excessive use of force” and an “overkill.”

A Davao court on August issued a temporary protection order on KOJC which ordered the police to remove all the obstruction around the Quiboloy-owned compound which blocks the entry of his supporters. 

However, this order was overturned by the Court of Appeals of Cagayan de Oro on September 3. 

Surrendered, not arrested

Contrary to the statement of Abalos, the preacher was not arrested by law enforcement authorities, but surrendered to them.

One of Quiboloy’s lawyers Ferdinand Topacio in a statement said that the doomsday preacher surrendered to the intelligence service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). 

 

 

According to Fajardo, the PNP gave a 24-hour ultimatum warning those involved to surrender or the authorities will forcibly enter into a specific building where access had been denied by Quiboloy’s supporters.

The PNP, through the AFP’s intelligence unit, then negotiated for the preacher’s surrender which the latter obliged. 

Quiboloy will be facing child, sexual abuse and human trafficking charges before the local courts. He has been at large since April 2024.

Aside from the standing cases in local courts, the preacher is also facing several charges before the courts in the United States which led to his inclusion to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list. 

The charges against Quiboloy can be read here.

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

DAVAO CITY

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

KOJC

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First Lady opens Baguio Mansion House to tourists

First Lady opens Baguio Mansion House to tourists

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Malacañang has opened the gates of Baguio Mansion House – the official summer residence of the Philippine president...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo used doppelg&auml;nger or lookalike &mdash; NBI

Alice Guo used doppelgänger or lookalike — NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly used a lookalike to evade authorities, according to National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas (LPAs) monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility might develop into typhoons, with one...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Return P246 million kept in unauthorized bank accounts

DepEd told: Return P246 million kept in unauthorized bank accounts

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Commission on Audit has directed the Department of Education to remit to the national treasury a total of P246 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Apollo Quiboloy caught by authorities &mdash; Abalos
play

Apollo Quiboloy caught by authorities — Abalos

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
Doomsday preacher and fugitive fugitive Apollo Quiboloy has been captured by authorities, said Interior Secretary Benjamin...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCCI: Suspend PhilHealth premium hike, raise benefits

PCCI: Suspend PhilHealth premium hike, raise benefits

By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is urging the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to increase the health...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;6 Chinese ships return to Panatag Shoal&rsquo;

‘6 Chinese ships return to Panatag Shoal’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
Chinese vessels have returned to the West Philippine Sea after they left Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal last week due to Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
500,000 poll bets vying for 18,271 posts

500,000 poll bets vying for 18,271 posts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Some half a million candidates are expected to run in the May 2025 midterm elections and the first-ever Bangsamoro parliamentary...
Headlines
fbtw

Lawmakers want VP accountable for P5.6 billion DepEd food wastage

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) under its former secretary, Vice President Sara Duterte, must be held responsible for “mismanaging” government resources and funds that led to the agency’s failure...
Headlines
fbtw
3 Luzon dams continue to release water

3 Luzon dams continue to release water

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
At least three dams in Luzon continue to release water to prevent the reservoirs from reaching spilling levels, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with