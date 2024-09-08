^

Headlines

POGO masterminds remain outside Philippines — Gatchalian

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 8, 2024 | 3:44pm
POGO masterminds remain outside Philippines â�� Gatchalian
Senator Win Gatchalian leads the public hearing of the Committee on Finance’s Subcommittee E on September 29, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Alice Guo’s cohorts, the purported masterminds behind illegal gaming operations, have escaped accountability from Philippine authorities, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Sunday, September 8. 

Much of the country’s attention has been turned to the former mayor tagged in money laundering and human trafficking charges. Her escape from the country and her consequent arrest by Indonesian authorities has captured the nation’s interest— but the authorities agree that she did not act alone. 

Gatchalian, one of the senators leading the investigation into the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), said that the masterminds behind the criminal activities have successfully evaded Philippine authorities. 

“Yung is Huang Zhiyang, si Bao Lin, tiyaka si Ruijin [Zhang], ito yung mga konektado sa Baofu Land, lahat sila wala na dito sa Pilipinas. Nakita namin sa flight records, umalis na rin sila,” Gatchalian said on DZBB. 

(Huang Zhiyang, Bao Lin, and Ruijin Zhang, these are the ones connected to Baofu Land, all of them are not in the Philippines anymore. We saw the flight records, they have left.) 

“Disappointing talaga, alam natin ito yung mga mastermind,” Gatchalian added. (It is disappointing, we know that these are the masterminds.) 

Baofu Land is the property developer who leased its land to POGO hub Hongsheng Gaming and Zun Yuan Technology Inc., the same gaming hub with allegations of human trafficking and torture. 

Lin and Zhang were convicted in Singapore on May 30, 2024 due to possession of fraudulent documents and money laundering. 

To recall, the Senate investigation into Guo’s alleged POGO activities began all the way back in March. 

Zhang Jie, who was the president of Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga in 2019, also allegedly helped Guo escape the country. 

Gatchalian called Xhang a “big boss” in the POGO business. 

Guo’s story has triggered concerns of national security. The Senate investigation has so far painted a picture of Guo, a foreign national, being able to secure a position in government to seemingly facilitate the criminal activities of a Chinese syndicate. 

The former mayor now faces multiple cases of money laundering, graft and human trafficking.  

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy next? Cops not leaving KOJC compound

Quiboloy next? Cops not leaving KOJC compound

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos thumbed down calls by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa for the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo as state witness? Unmask POGO mastermind first

Guo as state witness? Unmask POGO mastermind first

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo may be tapped as a state witness if the investigation on the criminal activities...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara refutes claim of OVP redundancy

Sara refutes claim of OVP redundancy

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is challenging concerns about the supposed duplication of the Office of the Vice President programs...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG prepares for surrender of Wesley Guo

DILG prepares for surrender of Wesley Guo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The government is working with its international counterparts for the surrender of Wesley Guo, the brother of dismissed Bamban...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Return P246 million kept in unauthorized bank accounts

DepEd told: Return P246 million kept in unauthorized bank accounts

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has directed the Department of Education to remit to the national treasury a total of P246 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos calls for updated hazard maps

Marcos calls for updated hazard maps

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
In the aftermath of the destructive flooding caused by Tropical Storm Enteng and as the threat of another typhoon in the next...
Headlines
fbtw
Beach known for sardine run among Southeast Asia&rsquo;s best

Beach known for sardine run among Southeast Asia’s best

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Panagsama Beach in Moalboal, Cebu, popular for its sardine run, was named one of “the best beaches in Southeast Asia”...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez seeks governors&rsquo; help to fight poverty

Romualdez seeks governors’ help to fight poverty

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
House Speaker Martin Romualdez met with 27 provincial governors Thursday night to enlist their help in a “whole-of-government...
Headlines
fbtw
3 dams still releasing water &ndash; PAGASA

3 dams still releasing water – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Three dams in Luzon were still releasing water yesterday following heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Indonesia thanks Philippines for 75 years of friendship

Indonesia thanks Philippines for 75 years of friendship

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Celebrating 75 years of strong diplomatic relations, Indonesia has nothing but praises for the long-standing friendship that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with