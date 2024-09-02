^

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 7:30pm
Classes, gov't work suspended in Metro Manila, Calabarzon on Sept. 3 due to 'Enteng'
Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against the torrential rain and strong winds brought by Tropical Storm Enteng and the enhanced southwest monsoon in Quezon City on Monday, September 2, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang announced on Monday evening the suspension of classes at all levels and government work in Metro Manila and Calabarzon for Tuesday, September 3, due to inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) and the southwest monsoon.

When asked by reporters if the Palace would issue a class suspension for Tuesday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed, "yes."

Malacañang-issued memo on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2024 announcing the suspension of classes and government work the next day, September 3.
Palace via Philstar.com/Jean Mangaluz

“In view of the continuous rainfall brought by the Southwest Monsoon and Tropical Storm ‘Enteng’, and to ensure the safety of the general public, work in government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region and Region IV-A (Calabarzon) are hereby suspended on 03 September 2024,” Bersamin said in Memorandum Circular No. 63.

The suspension of work in private companies will be at the discretion of their respective heads, Bersamin added.

Government agencies involved in necessary, life-saving functions related to disaster response will continue their operations.

Tropical Storm Enteng has affected parts of the country as it moved across Luzon, directly hitting Aurora province.

According to the latest advisory from the state weather bureau PAGASA, Enteng’s eye is currently near Maddela, Quirino. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 105 kph, and is moving north-northwest at 20 kph. — with Ian Laqui

