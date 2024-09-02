Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 3 due to ‘Enteng’, habagat

Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue flood victims of Tropical Storm Enteng in Bacoor, Cavite on September 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local governments have suspended classes on Tuesday, September 3, due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon.

As of 5 p.m., PAGASA said Enteng was spotted over Quirino province after it made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora.

Here are local governments that announced suspensions of work and classes:

Metro Manila

Marikina City - All levels, private and public

Calabarzon

Province of Rizal - All levels, private and public

Province of Laguna - All levels, private and public

Province of Batangas - All levels, private and public, modular distance learning to be implemented

Province of Cavite - All levels

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City, Pangasinan - All levels, private and public

According to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) guidelines, classes are automatically suspended if there is an Orange and Red Rainfall warning in the affected area. If it is a Yellow Rainfall warning, the decision to suspend classes will be up to the local chief executives.

Likewise, classes on all levels are suspended if tropical cyclone wind signals one to five are raised by PAGASA.

Should PAGASA issue a flood warning in the area, classes are also automatically canceled, DepEd said.