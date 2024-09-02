Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 3 due to ‘Enteng’, habagat
MANILA, Philippines — Several local governments have suspended classes on Tuesday, September 3, due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon.
As of 5 p.m., PAGASA said Enteng was spotted over Quirino province after it made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora.
Here are local governments that announced suspensions of work and classes:
Metro Manila
- Marikina City - All levels, private and public
Calabarzon
- Province of Rizal - All levels, private and public
- Province of Laguna - All levels, private and public
- Province of Batangas - All levels, private and public, modular distance learning to be implemented
- Province of Cavite - All levels
Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan - All levels, private and public
According to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) guidelines, classes are automatically suspended if there is an Orange and Red Rainfall warning in the affected area. If it is a Yellow Rainfall warning, the decision to suspend classes will be up to the local chief executives.
Likewise, classes on all levels are suspended if tropical cyclone wind signals one to five are raised by PAGASA.
Should PAGASA issue a flood warning in the area, classes are also automatically canceled, DepEd said.
