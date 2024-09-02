Walang Pasok: Courts suspends work on September 2 due to 'Enteng'

This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — Some work in courts across the country have been suspended on Monday, September 2, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

As of 9 a.m. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo suspended work at the Supreme Court. He added that court's docket-receiving section of the judicial records office and the cash collection and disbursement division of the fiscal management and budget office will work in a skeleton force.

He also announced the suspension of work in the following courts:

Sandiganbayan

Court of Appeals – Manila

All courts

Dasmariñas, Cavite

Las Piñas City

Muntinlupa City

Rodriguez, Rizal

San Mateo, Rizal

Tanauan City, Batangas

Regional Trial Court

Batangas City

Binangonan, Rizal

Calamba, Laguna

Imus, Cavite

Los Baños, Laguna

Makati City

Mandaluyong City

Manila

Naga City

Metropolitan Trial Courts

Mandaluyong City

Municipal Trial Courts

Angono, Rizal

Bay, Laguna

Cainta, Rizal

Calauan, Laguna

Cardona, Rizal

Kawit, Cavite

Los Baños, Laguna

Taytay, Rizal

Municipal Trial Courts in Cities