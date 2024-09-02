Walang Pasok: Courts suspends work on September 2 due to 'Enteng'
MANILA, Philippines — Some work in courts across the country have been suspended on Monday, September 2, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).
As of 9 a.m. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo suspended work at the Supreme Court. He added that court's docket-receiving section of the judicial records office and the cash collection and disbursement division of the fiscal management and budget office will work in a skeleton force.
He also announced the suspension of work in the following courts:
- Sandiganbayan
- Court of Appeals – Manila
All courts
- Dasmariñas, Cavite
- Las Piñas City
- Muntinlupa City
- Rodriguez, Rizal
- San Mateo, Rizal
- Tanauan City, Batangas
Regional Trial Court
- Batangas City
- Binangonan, Rizal
- Calamba, Laguna
- Imus, Cavite
- Los Baños, Laguna
- Makati City
- Mandaluyong City
- Manila
- Naga City
Metropolitan Trial Courts
- Mandaluyong City
Municipal Trial Courts
- Angono, Rizal
- Bay, Laguna
- Cainta, Rizal
- Calauan, Laguna
- Cardona, Rizal
- Kawit, Cavite
- Los Baños, Laguna
- Taytay, Rizal
Municipal Trial Courts in Cities
- Antipolo City
- Batangas City
- San Pablo City, Laguna
