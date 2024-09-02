^

Walang Pasok: Courts suspends work on September 2 due to 'Enteng'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 11:39am
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Some work in courts across the country have been suspended on Monday, September 2, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

As of 9 a.m. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo suspended work at the Supreme Court. He added that court's docket-receiving section of the judicial records office and the cash collection and disbursement division of the fiscal management and budget office will work in a skeleton force.

He also announced the suspension of work in the following courts:

  • Sandiganbayan
  • Court of Appeals – Manila

All courts

  • Dasmariñas, Cavite
  • Las Piñas City
  • Muntinlupa City
  • Rodriguez, Rizal
  • San Mateo, Rizal
  • Tanauan City, Batangas

Regional Trial Court

  • Batangas City
  • Binangonan, Rizal
  • Calamba, Laguna
  • Imus, Cavite
  • Los Baños, Laguna
  • Makati City
  • Mandaluyong City
  • Manila
  • Naga City

Metropolitan Trial Courts

  • Mandaluyong City

Municipal Trial Courts

  • Angono, Rizal
  • Bay, Laguna
  • Cainta, Rizal
  • Calauan, Laguna
  • Cardona, Rizal
  • Kawit, Cavite
  • Los Baños, Laguna
  • Taytay, Rizal

Municipal Trial Courts in Cities

  • Antipolo City
  • Batangas City
  • San Pablo City, Laguna

