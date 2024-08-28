DOH detects 2 more mpox patients, active cases rise to 5

MANILA, Philippines — There are now five active mpox cases in the Philippines after two more patients were confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH).

In a statement on Wednesday, the DOH said that one of the cases was discovered in Metro Manila and the other was in Calabarzon.

“Both have the milder MPXV clade II. Initial investigation is consistent with earlier findings of local transmission of clade II. Details are being verified as to how close and intimate, skin-to-skin contact may have taken place,” the DOH said in a statement to reporters.

The patient from Calabarzon is a 12-year-old male. His symptoms began on August 10, when he developed rashes on his face, legs, trunk and other parts of his body. He also had a cough and swollen lymph nodes.

The boy consulted a rural health unit, and a sample was collected on August 23.

“He has no history of travel anytime three weeks before the start of symptoms. Other circumstances are still being verified,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, the patient from Metro Manila is a 26-year-old woman, whose symptoms began on August 20.

The DOH said she noticed rashes on her face and had a fever. She consulted at an outpatient clinic, who advised her to isolate at home. In a follow-up call on August 23, she said she had additional rashes in her arms, trunk and pubic area. The patient also had sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

“She did not travel anytime three weeks before her symptoms started; she also did not go around even as she had symptoms,” the health agency said.

According to the DOH, the two new patients are recovering at home and are being monitored by local health authorities.

There have been 14 cases of mpox in the country since July 2022, nine of whom have long recovered since 2023. Five mpox patients are waiting for their symptoms to resolve.

The DOH said that common mpox symptoms include skin lesions that last two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

“Mpox can be transmitted to humans through close, intimate contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials like used clothes or utensils, or with infected animals,” the DOH said.

The DOH advises the use of soap and water which can kill the virus.