DOH confirms 2 new mpox cases in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Two more cases of mpox in Metro Manila were recorded Monday, bringing the total case count in the country to 12.

The Department of Health confirmed the two additional cases, citing a "consistent" process of transmission, involving close and intimate skin-to-skin contact.

Mpox Case 11

37-year-old male from Metro Manila

Symptoms started on Aug. 20, 2024

Distinct rash began on his face, arms, legs, thorax, palms and soles

Mpox Case 12

32-year-old male from Metro Manila

Symptoms started on Aug. 15, 2024

First noticed skin lesions (clear, fluid-filled vesicles) in his groin area

Fever started a few days later

Admits to intimate, skin-to-skin contact with one sexual partner

The DOH said both cases are recorded to have the Clade II, which is the milder form of the mpox virus.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes the variola virus that causes smallpox.

How it spreads. Mpox is characterized by flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion, followed by the development of a distinctive rash that progresses through several stages before forming scabs that eventually fall off.

The disease is primarily transmitted through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, including direct contact with mpox rash, scabs, or body fluids, as well as contact with objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have been used by someone with mpox.

While mpox is rarely fatal, it can cause severe complications in vulnerable populations, such as children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

The DOH continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to remain vigilant and practice preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.