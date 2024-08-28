^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 28 due to 'habagat'

August 28, 2024 | 6:09am
Motorists and commuters pass through the flooded portion of Taft and UN Avenue in Manila on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:36 a.m.) — Several classes have been called off on Wednesday amid the heavy rainfall enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said habagat is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

It advised the residents of Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique of occasional rains

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

As of 5:20 a.m., PAGASA also issued yellow rainfall warning over Zambales, Bataan and Metro Manila which may cause flooding in flood-prone areas.

In view of this, the following local government units have suspended classes on Wednesday, August 28 amid the flooding caused by habagat:

Metro Manila

All levels

  • Caloocan City - public and private
  • Las Piñas City - public and private
  • Malabon City - public and private
  • Mandaluyong City - public and private
  • Manila - public and private
  • Marikina City- public and private 
  • Muntinlupa City - public and private
  • Navotas - public and private
  • Pasay City - public and private
  • Pasig City -  public and private
  • Parañaque City - public and private
  • Pateros - public and private
  • Quezon City -  public and private
  • San Juan City - public and private
  • Taguig City - a public and private

Outside Metro Manila

Kinder to Grade 12 

Taytay, Rizal - a public and private

— Rosette Adel

