Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 28 due to 'habagat'

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:36 a.m.) — Several classes have been called off on Wednesday amid the heavy rainfall enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said habagat is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

It advised the residents of Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique of occasional rains

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

As of 5:20 a.m., PAGASA also issued yellow rainfall warning over Zambales, Bataan and Metro Manila which may cause flooding in flood-prone areas.

In view of this, the following local government units have suspended classes on Wednesday, August 28 amid the flooding caused by habagat:

Metro Manila

All levels

Caloocan City - public and private

Las Piñas City - public and private

Malabon City - public and private

Mandaluyong City - public and private

Manila - public and private

Marikina City- public and private

Muntinlupa City - public and private

Navotas - public and private

Pasay City - public and private

Pasig City - public and private

Parañaque City - public and private

Pateros - public and private

Quezon City - public and private

San Juan City - public and private

Taguig City - a public and private

Outside Metro Manila

Kinder to Grade 12

Taytay, Rizal - a public and private

— Rosette Adel