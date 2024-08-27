^

Headlines

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 7:07pm
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP
This combination photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena; Presidential Photos, File

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should be compared with that of former Vice President Leni Robredo, alleging that her predecessor failed to ask for a "fair budget" during her years in office.

On Tuesday, during the House appropriations committee's hearing on the OVP's proposed P2.037 billion budget for 2025, Duterte addressed a number of non-budget issues that the OVP has faced in recent months.

This includes the number of security personnel that have been assigned to Duterte, which her critics, including House lawmakers, say far outnumber those assigned to past vice presidents.

"It is my belief that it would be a stretch, if not absurd, to compare the budget of my immediate predecessor to the present budget proposal," Duterte said in her opening statement.

"We do not have personal knowledge as to why she did not request for a fair budget for her projects," the vice president said.

Robredo dealt with numerous attacks from former President Rodrigo Duterte during her six-year term and had admitted herself that she was the “most vilified” government official in the country in 2018. Several of the insults and accusations the former president hurled against her were sexist while others were outright false.

The highest budget allocated to the OVP under Robredo was in 2021, when it received a P900 million allotment. 

The combined total of funds granted to Robredo 2017 to 2022 — which amount to some P3.9 million — is smaller than the total OVP budget Sara has received in just two years of office (P4.2 million). 

Sara also clarified that past vice presidents were assigned a protection team that drew its members solely from the Vice Presidential Security Detachment. 

The vice president said that during her term, several defense and security agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP), made legal issuances for the creation of two security groups staffed by police personnel and soldiers, respectively.

"It must also be clarified that the number of security personnel is not determined by the OVP. We are mere recipients of the security personnel detailed to the office," Sara said. 

There are no more PNP personnel assigned to the OVP at present, she added.

In an open letter earlier this month, Sara said the pullout of the 75 PNP personnel from her security detail was a form of "political harassment" and a "targeted maneuver" as the cops removed from her detail were also long-time personnel who had her "trust and confidence."

In 2022, 433 personnel served in Sara's security and protection group, a 455% increase from the 78 detailed military personnel assigned to Robredo during her last full term in 2021, according to the Commission on Audit's report.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shiela Guo recounts escape with Alice, but questions remain
play

Shiela Guo recounts escape with Alice, but questions remain

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Shiela Guo on Tuesday told the Senate that she left the country with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo through the...
Headlines
fbtw
Shiela Guo admits Chinese nationality; sparks doubt on blood relation with Alice

Shiela Guo admits Chinese nationality; sparks doubt on blood relation with Alice

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Shiela Guo on Tuesday admitted that she came from China, but refused to divulge if her birth certificate is fake.&n...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House hearing on Office of the Vice President 2025 budget
play

LIVE: House hearing on Office of the Vice President 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Tues...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Quiboloy holed up in KOJC estate bunker
play

PNP: Quiboloy holed up in KOJC estate bunker

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is likely hiding in an underground bunker up to 30 meters deep...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo still in Indonesia &ndash; BI

Alice Guo still in Indonesia – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Leal Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is still in Indonesia amid claims of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget hearing descends into chaos as Sara Duterte, House members trade insults

OVP budget hearing descends into chaos as Sara Duterte, House members trade insults

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
House members across political lines on Tuesday refused to give in to Vice President Sara Duterte's request to not be asked...
Headlines
fbtw
Shiela Guo clueless on job in family biz, Gatchalian counters with proof

Shiela Guo clueless on job in family biz, Gatchalian counters with proof

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Shiela Guo continuously claimed no knowledge over many aspects of her supposed family’s businesses, despite being the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says China 'biggest disruptor' of peace in Southeast Asia

Philippines says China 'biggest disruptor' of peace in Southeast Asia

5 hours ago
China is the "biggest disruptor" of peace in Southeast Asia, the Philippine defense chief said Tuesday, as tensions between...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with