^

Headlines

China Coast Guard halts Filipino resupply attempts at Escoda Shoal

Ghio Ong, Pia Lee-Brago - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 9:20am
China Coast Guard halts Filipino resupply attempts at Escoda Shoal
The Philippine Coast Guard observe Chinese vessels in Sabina Shoal.
Philippine Coast Guard / Release

MANILA, Philippines — For more than a week now, the China Coast Guard has been preventing Filipino supply vessels from reaching the Teresa Magbanua in Escoda Shoal, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela said Monday.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been attempting for almost more than a week to resupply but they have always been hampered and prevented by the China coast guard,” Tarriela said over dzBB.

Aside from PCG ships, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels were also involved in the resupply missions to Teresa Magbanua.

The 97-meter patrol vessel Teresa Magbanua has been deployed since April in Escoda Shoal, some 110 nautical miles from the coast of Palawan and well within the country’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

It was deployed in the area after marine science researchers from the University of the Philippines reported their discovery of crushed corals, indicating reclamation work in early stages, apparently by the Chinese.

China even protested the presence of Teresa Magbanua, “illegally anchored” in the area and sent its “monster ship” in a show of force.

Tarriela said supply runs in Escoda Shoal were mostly for Filipino fishermen, in the form of fuel subsidies, to encourage them to continue doing their trade in the area.

“We encourage them in the form of fuel subsidy, and whenever we see them in the West Philippine Sea we give them fuel and they’re also supporting the government in exercising our sovereign rights, that we have the right to extract all resources,” he said.

In a post on X, Tarriela also condemned last Sunday’s “unprofessional, aggressive and illegal actions” by the Chinese in Escoda Shoal.

“It is (China) that is trespassing in our exclusive economic zone. Escoda Shoal is located within our EEZ, while your claim to Xianbin Jao exists only in the imagination of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

Datu Sanday was sailing back to Bataan to undergo damage checks, he said.

For the Department of National Defense, the Philippines should strengthen its capabilities to deter armed attacks and anticipate more illegal acts by China.

Asked in a chance interview in Taguig whether the Philippines and its treaty ally the US need to agree on what can be considered as an armed attack, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. replied: “You know, that is putting the cart before the horse. Let us deter an armed attack. That is the more important thing here, that is what I am focused on doing.”

“Everybody is too focused on armed attack. Let us make ourselves strong enough so that does not happen,” he added.

US officials have given assurances that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, would invoke Washington’s treaty commitments.

Teodoro said the Philippines should anticipate such moves from China, whose maritime claim that covers practically the entire South China Sea was voided by an international arbitral court in 2016.

“We expect this kind of behavior from China because this is a struggle. We have to be ready to anticipate and to get used to these kinds of acts of China which are patently – we have been saying this repeatedly – illegal but they do not care,” the defense chief said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order for agencies not to give up “even a square centimeter” of Philippine territory still stands.

Brawner said the military’s operations in the West Philippine Sea form part of its obligations and are in line with international law.

“We follow the law. Other countries like China do not follow the law, they insist that the area is theirs. But the ruling in 2016 states that the area is not theirs. That is why we have to assert really our sovereignty and our sovereign rights,” the military chief said. — Alexis Romero, Sheila Crisostomo, Jose Rodel Clapano

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: No politics in Quiboloy arrest order

Palace: No politics in Quiboloy arrest order

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin called on the camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy yesterday to respect...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP tests flares in disputed sea

AFP tests flares in disputed sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has started testing flares in the West Philippine Sea, with AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo still in Indonesia &ndash; BI

Alice Guo still in Indonesia – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Leal Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is still in Indonesia amid claims of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD vows to protect victims of trafficking

DSWD vows to protect victims of trafficking

By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Amid the ongoing manhunt for fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said it is...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate gets custody of Shiela Guo ahead of hearing

Senate gets custody of Shiela Guo ahead of hearing

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
A total of 26 resource persons, including department secretaries as well as bureau and agency heads, are expected to appear...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec rejects COC filing postponement

Comelec rejects COC filing postponement

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has rejected calls to defer the filing of certificates of candidacy for the May 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
China blocks Philippines resupply mission to Escoda Shoal

China blocks Philippines resupply mission to Escoda Shoal

By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
China Coast Guard and naval ships blocked two Philippine vessels near Escoda Shoal that were on their way to deliver supplies...
Headlines
fbtw
Brosas, Castro join Makabayan 2025 slate

Brosas, Castro join Makabayan 2025 slate

By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Two congresswomen are gunning for Senate seats in the May 2025 midterm elections under the Makabayan Coalition.
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms slash fuel prices by up to P1.90

Oil firms slash fuel prices by up to P1.90

By Brix Lelis | 9 hours ago
Amid weak demand in the global oil market, a fuel price reduction of up to P1.90 per liter will greet motorists today,
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with